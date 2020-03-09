6 River Systems Brings Enhanced Fulfillment Solutions and Industry Insights to MODEX 2020

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—6 River Systems, Inc. (6RS), part of leading global commerce company Shopify Inc., today announced its full lineup of activities for MODEX 2020 in Atlanta, Ga. from March 9-12 at booth 7489.

“We are taking a 360-degree approach when it comes to warehouse automation, and are proud to provide fulfillment management solutions that facilitate every step of the process for our customers,” said Fergal Glynn, VP of Marketing at 6RS. “MODEX attendees can see our solutions firsthand and gain a better understanding of how our collaborative and flexible automation can empower warehouse operators.”

Product Enhancements and Collaborations



Designed to manage the entire fulfillment workflow from putaway, to picking, sorting and packing, 6RS made significant software improvements to its order allocation algorithm and optimizations to its batch, zone and other picking methodologies. Ahead of MODEX 2020, 6RS announced enhancements to its collaborative mobile robot, Chuck, with increased capacity, expanded compliance and improved usability. The solution has been nominated as a Best New Product finalist for the MHI Innovation Awards, and winners will be announced at the conference on March 11.

In addition to showcasing the enhanced solution, 6RS has added a new auto-load/unload capability, which will be on display during MODEX. This will allow warehouses to move the indirect labor associated with putting and taking off totes to other parts of their operation.

6RS will also be demonstrating a new collaboration with Packsize, a multi-national On Demand Packaging® technology leader. The unique combination of Packsize and Chuck can make labor more efficient and reduce material and shipping-related costs. MODEX guests can see this new collaboration at Packsize’s booth 8832.

Industry Insights



6RS executives will be participating in several panel discussions and speaking sessions while at the conference to share insights on the fulfillment industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities.

“Warehouse Automation: Beyond the Robot” – At 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, Fergal Glynn will be on the panel in the Emerging Technologies Theater where The Robotics Group (TRG) experts will discuss the challenges facing the industry and the technologies needed to solve them.

– At 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, Fergal Glynn will be on the panel in the Emerging Technologies Theater where The Robotics Group (TRG) experts will discuss the challenges facing the industry and the technologies needed to solve them. “Warehouse Automation and the Use of AI” – On Monday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m., 6RS Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jerome Dubois will be leading a discussion on the topic of artificial intelligence and its use within warehouses. It will be taking place in the Digital Transformation University.

– On Monday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m., 6RS Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jerome Dubois will be leading a discussion on the topic of artificial intelligence and its use within warehouses. It will be taking place in the Digital Transformation University. “Getting Relevant Data out of Big Data” – Also on Monday at 1:45 p.m., Fergal Glynn, VP Marketing at 6RS, will join industry leaders on a panel to share key takeaways on how to find relevant data that is measurable and actionable for businesses. The session will be held at IoT 101 in the Digital Transformation University.

– Also on Monday at 1:45 p.m., Fergal Glynn, VP Marketing at 6RS, will join industry leaders on a panel to share key takeaways on how to find relevant data that is measurable and actionable for businesses. The session will be held at IoT 101 in the Digital Transformation University. “Piece Talk” – Lastly, at 2:30 p.m on Monday, Jerome Dubois will be partaking in a discussion at RightHand Robotics’ MODEX booth 9826.

In addition to these breakout sessions, Dubois and Glynn will lead two sessions on “How Collaborative Robots Can Empower Employees and Drive Efficiency.” On Tuesday, March 10 at 11:45 a.m. in Theater D, Dubois will be joined by Corey Cook, Senior Program Manager for Advanced Technology Solutions at Lockheed Martin to discuss how collaborative robots can help businesses enhance productivity and redefine the employee experience. Glynn will lead a follow-up session on the same topic Thursday, March 12 at 12:45 p.m. in Theater F.

Fireside Chats



At its booth (7489), 6RS will host a number of discussions with company leaders and customers. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the booth to learn more about how their peers are implementing 6RS’ solutions and how they can choose the right automation technology mix for their business goals.

Fireside Chat with DHL – Tuesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. with Dubois and Tim Tetzlaff, Global Head of Program and Product, DHL Supply Chain.

– Tuesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. with Dubois and Tim Tetzlaff, Global Head of Program and Product, DHL Supply Chain. Fireside Chat with XPO Logistics – Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m. with Dubois, Steve Lewis, VP, Solutions and Strategy at XPO Logistics, and Jose Garcia, Manager of Production Systems at XPO Logistics.

MODEX guests can also interact with 6RS’ solutions and executives at their booth, where they will be hosting a daily “Pick to Win” competition. Those interested in seeing how Chuck automates and streamlines tasks can join the challenge to pick items off shelves as quickly and accurately as possible. Attendees with the highest pick rate each day will receive a prize.

About 6 River Systems, Inc.



Founded in Waltham, Mass. in 2015, 6 River Systems is a leading collaborative mobile robotics fulfillment solution provider and part of global commerce company Shopify Inc. Founders Jerome Dubois and Rylan Hamilton were previously executives at Kiva Systems (now Amazon Robotics). The 6 River Systems solution is operating in more than 20 facilities in the U.S., Canada and Europe, fulfilling millions of units each week for companies including Lockheed Martin, CSAT Solutions, ACT Fulfillment, DHL, XPO Logistics, and Office Depot. To learn about 6 River Systems and its wall-to-wall fulfillment solution, please visit www.6river.com.

