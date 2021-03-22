A3 Previews New Brand at Automate Forward

Starting this spring, multiple associations will come together as one in the Association for Advancing Automation, the leading automation trade association

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3–The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) today unveiled its united brand to thousands attending Automate Forward, the premier virtual automation trade show and conference. On April 14, the four A3 associations—the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA (Advanced Vision + Imaging), Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA) and A3 Mexico—will converge into the Association for Advancing Automation. At that time, a new website at www.automate.org will serve as the global hub for any company or organization looking to connect with the growing automation community.

A3, which represents more than 1,100 member companies active in the automation industry, combines nearly 50 years of leadership and strong relationships within the robotics, machine vision, motion control and artificial intelligence communities to create the leading automation trade association. Under the new A3 brand, anyone interested in automation can take full advantage of the new home on automate.org —from education to connecting with new customers and suppliers to training to getting started, and more. Additionally, with just one membership, companies looking to maximize their involvement will have access to even more benefits.

“As the automation industry expanded and evolved, companies worldwide have come to depend upon multiple technologies—not just robots or vision or motion control—to successfully develop and deploy their automation solutions,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “Merging our associations into one makes it easier for anyone interested in automating their processes to get what we promise them: ongoing education about the automation market and the latest technologies and applications, connections with new customers, and workforce training opportunities. Together, we work to build a better world through automation.”

Companies interested in joining the growing A3 community can visit automate.org today to join the transformation and learn more about how A3 is helping drive the automation industry forward.

Highlights of Automate Forward

More than 90 global experts speak this week at Automate Forward, including senior executives from 3M, General Motors, Intel, Microsoft, UPS, IBM, GE, FedEx, Siemens and Proctor & Gamble. The agenda is available, and registration is free.

Automate Forward also features more than 270 leading companies in an expanded virtual exhibit hall and networking center. Attendees can connect directly with vendors and other experts to learn about products and systems that could solve their unique automation challenges and to get immediate answers to questions. The trade show is open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern.

“This virtual event has drawn the same quality presentations, automation vendors and attendees as our in-person shows, demonstrating the value A3 offers the automation community as we learn, grow and adapt to the needs of organizations worldwide,” Burnstein added. “We expect even more will join us this week to learn more about how automation improves business—from product quality to productivity to worker safety.”

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)

On April 14, 2021, the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA (Advancing Vision + Imaging), Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA) and A3 Mexico converge to become the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the global advocate for the benefits of automation. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Combined, these associations represent more than 1,100 automation manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, research groups and consulting firms globally, all working to drive automation forward.

A3 hosts industry-leading events, including Automate Forward (March 22-26, 2021) and the Automate Show & Conference (June 6-9, 2022, in Detroit, MI). Additional events include the virtual Vision Week (June 8-10, 2021) and The Vision Show (October 11-13, 2022, in Boston)

