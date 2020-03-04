ACSIS to Present at MODEX 2020

Digital Supply Chain Transformation in the Age of Automatic Identification and Data Capture

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACSIS, a provider of best-in-class supply chain traceability solutions, will present at MODEX 2020 about the lessons learned by end-users when implementing digital supply chain solutions for the cloud in order to improve visibility of the end user’s products and assets. The presentation will be of particular interest to any company working with the Internet of Things, RFID technologies or global track and trace initiatives.

In today’s global marketplace, supply chains have become increasingly complex. Smart companies look to leverage granular data along with new digital tools and cloud services to build intelligent supply chains for themselves, their partners, and their customers.

ACSIS solutions deliver a real-time view of supply chain execution—connecting legacy systems, partner networks, and IoT data for better insight and smarter forecasting. Customer are able to leverage granular data by utilizing the ACSIS solution to serialize and track assets such as individual canisters, containers, or products.

During MODEX 2020, ACSIS will share how Fortune 1000 companies are integrating data across IoT and other data collection technologies to a cloud solution with analytics and event management back to ERP. It will also review lessons learned by customers, such as a major chemical company, a large garment rental company, and a specialty gas company, when implementing digital supply chain solutions to improve visibility of inventory and assets deployed.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Topic: Implementing Digital Supply Chain Solutions—Lessons Learned

DATE: Tuesday, March 10



TIME: 12:15 p.m. ET

Speaker: John DiPalo, chief strategy officer, ACSIS



Named a “Pro to Know” by Supply Chain Executive Magazine, John leads key strategic initiatives at ACSIS.

About ACSIS

For over 20 years, ACSIS has been successfully delivering innovative supply chain execution solutions with actionable results to valued customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, DuPont, The Hershey Company, AmerisourceBergen, Cintas, Ashland, among others. ACSIS Cloud Solutions for the Extended Supply Chain provide a real-time view of supply chain execution—connecting ERP systems and partner networks for true visibility. www.acsisinc.com

About MODEX

As the speed of manufacturing, supply chain and transportation operations continue to accelerate, the future of our industry depends on today’s forward-thinking decisions. From illuminating education to next-generation technology and equipment in action, MODEX lets you see what’s coming — and take advantage of it to power your supply chain with endless possibilities for years to come. Learn more at MODEX 2020.

