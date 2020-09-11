AIB Expands CX Program with Medallia

AIB brings customer experience measurement to a new level

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that AIB, one of the largest commercial banks in Ireland, is expanding its customer experience program with Medallia.

AIB is taking its customer experience measurement program to a new level by leveraging Medallia’s digital measurement solution to ensure that rapid customer insight can guide its customer-first strategy during these challenging times. AIB is also moving to advanced text analytics to get a deeper understanding of their customers’ experiences, while also requesting and capturing continuous video feedback from customers in order to bring experiences to life across the bank. The program expansion will also enable staff across the bank to have live customer feedback at their fingertips via mobile devices.

“At AIB our purpose is to back our customers to achieve their dreams and ambitions. We cannot achieve this without continuously listening to our customers and learning from their feedback so we can continue to provide them with suitable and sustainable products and services when and where they need them. This expansion will ensure we have a best in class measurement program in place,” said Paul Allen, Head of Customer Experience, AIB.

“Right now, more than ever, banks need to be focused on the experiences they deliver to their customers to ensure customer loyalty. We are very pleased to see AIB staying connected to their customers with Medallia,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

