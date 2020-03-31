AlefEdge Selects Microsoft Azure for Commercial Launch of its Edge Solution in Locations Across the Globe

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AlefEdge, an Edge Internet leader, today announced it will launch its first Edge solution, Alef AdVision, on Microsoft Azure. Alef AdVision is the first of many solutions the company plans to deploy on Azure Edge Zones. Alef AdVision brings real-time, targeted advertising to life on connected screens.

“The ability to leverage the Azure Edge Zones will expedite the time to market for the Edge—specifically our Alef AdVision solution,” says AlefEdge Founder and CEO, Dr. Ganesh Sundaram. “The time is right to evolve the Internet, and together we are working to help customers transform their businesses by delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market.”

Launching later this year, Alef AdVision brings real-time, targeted advertising to life on connected screens. New revenue opportunities are enabled by running the Alef AdVision solution on Azure Edge Zones. For example, screen owners can enable an advertising marketplace with new intelligence capabilities. This new marketplace for Alef AdVision is embedded with the computing capabilities of ultra low latency, delivering enhanced outcomes for brands.

“Enterprises today need solutions that empower them to focus more on their business and less on managing the Edge,” said Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Azure Networking, Microsoft Corp. “Solutions such as Alef AdVision allow customers to take advantage of the flexibility and enterprise-grade reliability that Azure Edge Zones provides.”

Azure Edge Zones unlock a new range of distributed applications with a common and consistent architecture that companies can use. The new zones enable developers to build optimized and scalable applications using Azure and directly connected to 5G networks, taking advantage of consistent Azure APIs and tooling available in the public cloud.

The Edge Internet bridges the network community with the application community to unlock the benefits of 5G. From the beginning, AlefEdge has focused on a programmable Edge with Edge algorithms, intelligent Edge architectures, services, APIs and most importantly value extraction. In addition to the first-ever CBRS-Edge deployment at a tower data center, AlefEdge deployments have included mobile network operators, advertising applications, Internet of Things and other Edge-native use cases with ecosystem partners. While locations and networks vary, the critical software and architecture remains the same.

