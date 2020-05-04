Analysis on New Product Launches in COVID-19 Related Markets-Passive Component Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Demand for Communication Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalPassiveComponentMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the passive component market and it is poised to grow by USD 11.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AVX Corp., KEMET Electronics Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nichicon Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic Corp., Ryosan Company Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and YAGEO Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growth in demand for communication equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growth in demand for communication equipment has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Passive Component Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Passive Component Market is segmented as below:
-
Product
- Capacitors
- Resistors
- Inductors
-
End-user
- Telecom Industry
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Machinery
- Automotive Industry
-
Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Passive Component Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our passive component market report covers the following areas:
- Passive Component Market Size
- Passive Component Market Trends
- Passive Component Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies advancement of IoT in industries as one of the prime reasons driving the passive component market growth during the next few years.
Passive Component Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the passive component market, including some of the vendors such as AVX Corp., KEMET Electronics Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Nichicon Corp., Nippon Chemi-Con Corp., Panasonic Corp., Ryosan Company Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., and YAGEO Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the passive component market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Passive Component Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist passive component market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the passive component market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the passive component market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of passive component market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Capacitors – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Resistors – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Inductors – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user placement
- Telecom industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Consumer electronics – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial machinery – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Automotive industry – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver – Demand led growth
- Volume driver – Supply led growth
- Volume driver – External factors
- Volume driver – Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver – Inflation
- Price driver – Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AVX Corp.
- KEMET Electronics Corp.
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Nichicon Corp.
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Ryosan Company Ltd.
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.
- Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.
- YAGEO Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
