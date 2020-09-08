Analytics Insight Names ‘The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology’ in August 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Exceptionalleaders–Analytics Insight has named ‘The 10 Most Influential Women in Technology 2020’ in its August magazine issue. The issue is the third volume focusing on digital disruption featuring Influential Women in Technology in 2020.

The magazine issue recognises women technology leaders who have built their own identity and niche in an industry dominated by their male peers. These women leaders have broken the glass ceiling to innovate in the transformative age contributing to business strategies, and technological progress. Here are the 10 most inspirational women leaders who are disrupting the tech industry in 2020:

Featuring as Executives of the Month in the issue are Eileen Heller, Nathalie Dumas Lamborghini and Tasneem Hajara.

Eileen is the Vice President, Operations at BeanStock Ventures. Her background is extensively focused on business operations management with an expertise in human resources, quality compliance, and strategic business management. Over the past 18 years, her specialty has resided with innovative engineering firms. Throughout her career, Eileen has consciously approached all experiences as lessons to grow from.

Nathalie is the Founder and CEO of Flying Rhino. Nathalie graduated from Stanford GBS and has worked at the international level for Cisco, Oracle and Intel. She speaks four languages and is an advisor to the President of the Chamber of Commerce, a conference speaker, business angel and start-up coach with several international accelerators. She is also the President and Board Member of several organisations.

Tasneem is the Head of Digital Distribution and Mobile Technology at TIAA. She has led Digital and Project Technology teams across different domains during her career and has built TIAA’s homegrown Robo Advisor. Outside of work, she serves on the Executive Board for Westrick Music Academy, a non-profit which fosters creativity and growth in the minds of young girls interested in choral music.

The issue further includes:

Dr. Gitanjali Swamy: Dr. Gitanjali is the Managing Partner at IoTask, an “Innovation of Things” (IoT) company, where she focuses on innovation for environmental, social, governance (ESG) and public-private projects.

Joan Ross: Joan is the Chief Intelligence Officer at InsightCyber. Her career focus has been on cybersecurity. She started her career on the customer side and has worked with Microsoft, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, DocSign and as a CISO of Fortinet.

Kieu My (Kimiko) Doan: Kimiko is the Founder and Initiator of YellowBlocks, the first emerging tech ecosystem connector in Vietnam. The company connects investors and organisations to create a win-win strategic partnership.

Kim Grennan: Kim is the Founder and CEO of Axle Eight, a boutique digital marketing agency servicing B2B tech companies across the globe. As the CEO, Kim’s main responsibilities span from sales and account management to financials and business strategy.

Meenal Iyer: Meenal is the Sr. Director, Enterprise Analytics and Data at Tailored Brands. She has been in the Data and Analytics space for over 20+ years. At Tailored Brands, Meenal serves in the Strategy and Analytics function.

Natasha Tamaskar: Natasha is the Head of Global Marketing and Sales Enablement at Radisys. Natasha is focused on driving the industry and customer mind share globally around Radisys’ leadership role in delivering open telecom solutions.

Shannon Marques: Shannon is the Vice President, Sales at Lumiata. She has over 20 years of experience and has led leadership roles in enterprise software, medical device and pharmaceuticals and is responsible for strategy and growth goals at Lumiata.

During the past three decades, women have achieved parity with men in the number of both employees in the workforce and positions in leadership. It’s encouraging to see women being called upon to lead and succeed at the highest levels. To celebrate such women leadership transitions, Analytics Insight recognises 10 forward-thinking technologists leading and contributing across the C-suite and leaving their mark on the technology world of today.

