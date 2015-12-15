Atar Capital Acquires Universal Lighting Technologies and Douglas Lighting Controls from Panasonic Corporation

Acquisition Bolsters Transformative Opportunities for Commercial Lighting

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atar Capital, a Los Angeles-based global private investment firm, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Universal Lighting Technologies and Douglas Lighting Controls from parent company, Panasonic Corporation. Both North American companies are market leaders in the industry, recognized for their award-winning commitment to quality and innovation in digital lighting design that provides end-to-end vertical lighting ecosystems. Universal Lighting Technologies manufactures and markets innovative LED lighting solutions for the commercial market with solutions that range from LED upgrades and retrofits to connected lighting solutions and IoT digital services. Douglas Lighting Controls develops advanced control systems and end-to-end energy-efficient digital lighting control solutions for commercial buildings, campuses and sports complexes. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Through the change of ownership, the businesses will be renamed Universal Douglas Lighting Americas, Inc. and will operate as one company to address the needs of the market for a broader and more integrated suite of products and solutions.

This is Atar Capital’s seventh platform acquisition in just over four years. Commenting on this latest acquisition, Cyrus Nikou, founder and managing partner of Atar Capital, said, “Commercial lighting is an industry that is rapidly evolving with exciting new technology that is transforming the future of lighting and how we view it and use it. The acquisition of these two highly respected companies offers a huge opportunity for us to support greater innovation and growth in this industry. We are excited to complete this transaction and look forward to continuing to build upon the success of both companies.”

Robert Lezec, senior managing director at Atar, added, “The commercial lighting industry is in the midst of a significant transformation as cost-efficient LED light sources are now being supplemented by increasingly sophisticated controls, sensors and networking functionalities. Smart IoT lighting not only helps to drive incremental cost savings, but it also provides a platform for many valuable features within commercial spaces, including data collection and tracking, among others. We see numerous opportunities for these companies to capitalize on this industry-wide trend and we are excited once again to be at the heart of where technology meets sustainability.”

Through this acquisition, Atar confirms the position of Ty Anderson as chief executive officer of both companies. “With this acquisition we have the opportunity to significantly enhance our ability to continue to create an exciting future for the field of commercial lighting. Our relationship with Atar Capital will give us the support needed to drive further innovation in the development of lighting solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Anderson.

Nikou led the Atar investment team that also included Senior Managing Director Lezec, Managing Directors Vijay Mony and Stanley Huang, Director T.J. McCaffrey and Senior Associate Roman Zelinsky. Dykema provided legal counsel to Atar Capital. FGI Finance provided financing and GCA Advisors was the sell-side investment bank.

About Atar Capital

Atar Capital is a global private investment firm that acquires a wide range of lower middle market businesses exhibiting opportunities for growth, revitalization and significant value creation. Atar Capital’s principals have completed more than 75 private equity transactions across North America, Europe and South America.

Atar Capital’s combination of operational expertise, industry knowledge and investment experience provide a unique edge in creating value and working as a true partner with its portfolio companies. The firm assists in activities ranging from growing the business to improving operations and financial performance, leveraging all available resources and talent within Atar’s leadership team, as well as its bench of seasoned senior advisors, offering deep sector and functional expertise. For more information, please visit www.atarcapital.com.

About Universal Douglas Lighting Americas, Inc.

Universal Douglas Lighting Americas, Inc. (UDLA) manufactures and commercializes scalable lighting solutions. A combined entity of Universal Lighting Technologies and Douglas Lighting Controls, UDLA enables customers with LED products for upgrades, retrofits, connected lighting, centralized and decentralized digital lighting control systems, and IoT digital services integration with easy-to-install and use components. With 125 years of combined experience, the company is recognized by its North American manufacturing and award-winning commitment to quality. An innovator in digital lighting design for the future, UDLA helps customers create an end-to-end vertical lighting ecosystem with efficiency, flexibility, and control. Learn more about UDLA at www.unvlt.com and www.douglaslightingcontrols.com.

