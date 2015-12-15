Avnet and ON Semiconductor Accelerate IoT Innovation with New Development Framework

Complete cloud-based ecosystem removes development obstacles for IoT device OEMs through trusted partners and state-of-the-art building blocks

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AvnetReachFurther–Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) and ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, have joined forces to create a framework that helps OEMs more rapidly develop end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The collaboration simplifies the process of building IoT-enabled devices through rapid prototyping system solutions from ON Semiconductor that are preconfigured to connect to IoT application developers and service providers through the cloud. Avnet’s IoTConnect® Platform, powered by Microsoft® Azure and the associated Avnet IoT Partner Program facilitate this connection. The first supported solution from ON Semiconductor is the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit, which features the industry’s lowest power Flash-based Bluetooth® Low Energy radio and an array of advanced environmental sensors.

Through this collaboration, Avnet and ON Semiconductor remove as much complexity from the IoT development process as possible. This allows OEMs to easily build products and experiences around those products and bring them to market faster, while at the same time lowering risk. Avnet and ON Semiconductor offer a selection of pre-integrated hardware and software solutions with a range of connectivity options. Guidance on building the solution is also provided for the purposes of simplifying and speeding development and allowing the OEM to focus on building market-differentiated solutions.

“With innovative, low-power system solutions from ON Semiconductor alongside the robust IoTConnect platform, Avnet and ON Semiconductor provide a secure development environment for jumpstarting any IoT initiative,” said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “IoT presents a huge opportunity for OEMs to add autonomy to their products via sensing, connectivity and actuation, which can create new revenue streams and improve efficiencies. ON Semiconductor and Avnet can help OEMs drive innovation forward by building smarter devices that address their customers’ needs.”

In addition, an OEM may need many new skillsets just to get an IoT project started, making it challenging for one company to get all the pieces to work together seamlessly. This includes dealing with the complexity of a diverse and global supply chain required to build then deliver IoT solutions.

“Avnet and ON Semiconductor are offering solutions to meet the changing needs of OEMs and their customers,” said Lou Lutostanski, vice president of IoT, Avnet. “We’re providing ways to help OEMs stay competitive, maximize revenue potential, and design with the right technologies to create secure IoT solutions.”

For more information on how OEMs can address their IoT design needs, please visit: http://Avnet.com/Iotwithon

