Balbix Wins 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Network Security

BreachControl™ recognized for industry-first use of AI to proactively monitor cyber risk

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Balbix Inc. has won the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Network Security category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among the growing threat from hackers.

Balbix BreachControl™ enables CISOs and IT security teams to assess and report on their breach risk by predicting critical breach scenarios, helping users prioritize security operations and projects, and ultimately improving security posture. It’s the industry’s first system to leverage predictive analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide comprehensive breach risk calculation visualized via a searchable and clickable heat map. The platform enables enterprises to proactively understand their breach risk and cyber-resilience.

“Tackling the ever-increasing attack surface, with proliferation of assets and data across several cloud providers, third-party vendors, BYOD devices, on-prem infrastructure, retail and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, to name a few, is not a human scale problem anymore,” says Vinay Sridhara, CTO of Balbix. “Effective security assessment and remediation strategy for such environments means analyzing hundreds of millions of time-varying signals every second. The BreachControl™ platform provides unprecedented visibility and remediation strategies through the power of AI and empowers security teams to do their jobs effectively and efficiently. We are honored to be recognized by the Fortress Cyber Security Awards for our efforts in network security.”

“We are so proud to name Balbix as a winner in the 2020 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Balbix are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about Balbix, please visit https://www.balbix.com/. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortressvi-cyber-security-awards.

About Balbix

Balbix is the world’s first cybersecurity platform to leverage specialized AI to provide real-time visibility into an organization’s breach risk. The Balbix system predicts where and how breaches are likely to happen, prescribes prioritized mitigating actions, and enables workflows to address the underlying security issues. By using Balbix, CISOs and CIOs can transform their organization’s cybersecurity posture, reducing cyber risk by 95% or more, while making security teams 10 times more efficient. Balbix counts many global 1000 companies among its rapidly growing customer base and was named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner in 2018. For more information, visit our website www.balbix.com and blog https://blogs.balbix.com/, follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/balbixinc/ and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/balbix/.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Laura Asendio



10Fold for Balbix



Balbix@10fold.com

Maria Jimenez



Chief Nominations Officer



Business Intelligence Group



contact@fortresswards.com

+1 909.529.2737