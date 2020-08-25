B&H Named One of New York’s Best Employers for 2020

New York consumer electronics retailer recognized for excellent employee engagement





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#photography–B&H Photo has been recognized as New York State’s 14th Best Employer for 2020 by Forbes as part of its annual list of America’s Best-In-State Employers for 2020. The prestigious award is based on independent surveys of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people. The awards list was announced today and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Menashe Horowitz, CEO of B&H, said, “We are pleased to be named one of New York’s best employers, and especially proud that this recognition is based on independent feedback from our employees. For over 47 years, our employees have been B&H’s ‘secret sauce’ in delivering a unique and special customer experience day in and day out.

Forbes and its market research partner Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on surveys administered using a series of online panels that provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level. The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity.

B&H is one of the world’s leading independent retailers of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers and a broad assortment of consumer electronics gear. The company is known for its knowledgeable product specialists, high level of customer service, and extensive stock. B&H has been providing inspiration and solutions to customers since 1973. Customers can visit B&H online at BandH.com, by phone at 800-606-6969, and when in Manhattan, in person at the B&H Photo SuperStore located at 34th Street and Ninth Avenue. Customers also can access tremendous information and education at B&H’s YouTube Channel and at Explora on our website.

Contacts

Henry Posner



henryp@bhphoto.com