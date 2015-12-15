BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Hits The Tracks in LINE FRIENDS X KartRider Rush+ Collaboration!

Beginning March 19th, Complete Events to Earn Items Designed by Jisoo

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KartRiderRush–Race into the fun as KartRider Rush+, the free-to-play kart racing mobile game from Nexon, is partnering with LINE FRIENDS in an exclusive collaboration with BLACKPINK member Jisoo.





Beginning March 19th, the LINE FRIENDS X KartRider Rush+ collaboration will allow players to complete events and earn items designed by k-pop star, Jisoo. A video series following Jisoo as she designs and develops the collaboration items inspired by her favorite nickname, ‘Turtle Rabbit Kim’, is set to release on February 25th via the LINE FRIENDS YouTube channel.

“We’re thrilled to partner with LINE FRIENDS and Jisoo on this major collaboration. KartRider Rush+ is recognized for its wide-range of colorful characters and tracks and we hope that players are excited to see the new items Jisoo has proudly designed bringing her own personal style to the game,” said CEO Junghun Lee.

Racers will have the opportunity to earn additional items designed for the collaboration upon completing in-game events through May 11th.

As part of the collaboration, various exclusive items designed by Jisoo herself will also be made available for purchase.

To learn more about the LINE FRIENDS X KartRider Rush+ collaboration, visit kartrush.nexon.com and follow @KRRushPlus on Twitter for more information.

Social Media: Twitch / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram / YouTube / Discord

Press Assets:

About KartRider Rush+ https://kartrush.nexon.com

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

About LINE FRIENDS https://www.LINEFRIENDS.com

LINE FRIENDS has operated more than 200 stores in a total of 14 markets in trend-leading cities such as New York, LA, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. Since it became an independent company in January 2015, LINE FRIENDS continues to win the hearts of Millennials and Gen Z worldwide through interactive digital communication and differentiated brand experience across multiple retail touchpoints including its online sales platforms. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com.

Contacts

Nexon America



Cynthia Lezama



clezama@nexon.com