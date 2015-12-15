BrainChip Research Enter into a Research Collaboration with Biotome for SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Detection

PERTH, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that the Brainchip Research Institute in Perth has entered into a research collaboration with precision immunology company Biotome Pty Ltd. Biotome is developing highly accurate antibody tests for infections.

The Akida neuromorphic processor chip will be used to interpret sensor responses and to find out which responses are the most representative for antibodies that are protective. The objective of the Biotome research project is to create a handheld device that uses nanomaterial-based sensors in combination with the Akida chip that will give accurate results in seconds.

Dr. Samuel Lundin, CEO of Biotome said: “We believe the precision of antibody tests for infections can be improved dramatically. Our partnership with Brainchip is an important step for our development of point-of-care tests that are based on patented high-precision immunological markers. We are very excited to explore how the cutting-edge Akida neural processor can improve the accuracy and information quality of the antibody-tests we are developing, by providing advanced AI capacity at the point of care. The joint project we are embarking on aims to use Akida to identify the antibodies that can protect against SARS- CoV-2 infection – the so-called neutralising antibodies. If the project is successful we will apply the same principles to other antibody tests in our pipeline.”

Peter van der Made, Interim CEO of BrainChip Ltd said: “The use of the Akida neuromorphic processor in antibody detection and other medical diagnostic tools is a testimony to our efforts to help in the development of beneficial Artificial Intelligence applications around our chip. Our focus is the Akida neuromorphic processor, and we are a silicon manufacturer, but we are assisting our clients in bringing advanced AI products to market”.

The Akida processor is an essential part of this development in its ability to learn new sensory data patterns instantly, and classify the results in milliseconds at a power consumption in the microwatts range. This enables the use of advanced diagnostic equipment that operates on small batteries in even remote locations.

BrainChip’s Akida chip brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and provides a wide array of capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odour and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity. The Akida NSoC is designed for use as a stand-alone embedded processor or as a co-processor, and includes interfaces for ADAS sensors, audio and video sensors, medical sensors and other IoT sensors.

About Biotome Pty Ltd.

Biotome is at the forefront of next-generation serology research, which has the potential to drastically improve the performance of diagnostics, ushering in the new era of precision immunology. Using our technology, we discover patentable immunological markers of superior accuracy across a range of diseases. Through strategic partnerships, Biotome integrates so-called linear epitopes with cutting-edge diagnostic assay platforms to access the intrinsic high-resolution of the immune system, addressing unmet needs through the development of precision immunology diagnostics.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on- chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers. Because of its low power consumption the Akida neuromorphic processor can be used in battery operated hand-held and wearable electronics.

