Carolyn Crandall and Helena Belem Kuly of Attivo Networks Named to CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel List; Crandall Also Named to CRN’s Power 100

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Attivo Networks®, an award-winning leader in deception for cybersecurity threat detection, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Carolyn Crandall, chief deception officer and CMO, and Helena Belem Kuly, director of technology, industry and partner programs to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. Crandall was also named to CRN’s Power 100, an elite subset of the list.

The leaders recognized are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem, representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. The CRN® editorial team selects the honorees for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership, and dedication to the IT channel. The Power 100, an exclusive subset of the overall list, honors women whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies’ success and have had significant influence to move the IT channel forward.

This is Crandall’s eleventh recognition from CRN as one of its Women of the Channel, and it is her tenth time named to the Power 100. Crandall has over 25 years of experience building emerging technology markets in security, networking and storage industries. As chief deception officer and CMO at Attivo Networks, she created and now evangelizes the company’s channel program, partner profitability, integration partner and joint lead generation programs. Crandall is currently focused on educating organizations and their supporting partners on how to build and enhance their deception-based threat detection programs, which are designed to reduce cyber risk as attacks get more sophisticated and attack surfaces change to incorporate cloud, IoT, and new interconnected technologies. She is an active speaker, blogger, and byline contributor with a focus on cybersecurity innovation and information technology challenges.

As director of technology, industry and partner programs, Kuly is responsible for the alignment, planning and execution of the company’s global channel and technology partner marketing. In her role, she oversees all channel partner program and marketing activities, as well as channel and technology partner campaigns. Since joining the company in 2017, Kuly’s efforts have driven increased market demand and accelerated the company’s pipeline.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

“Carolyn and Helena have been instrumental to our growth and the success of our rapidly growing partner base,” said Tushar Kothari, CEO, Attivo Networks. “This recognition by CRN highlights our commitment to the channel and the support of our regional and global partners. I am proud of their hard work and talent and appreciate that they are being honored with this recognition.”

Earlier this year, Attivo Networks also earned a 5-Star ranking in CRN’s Partner Program Guide and was included in CRN’s 2020 Security 100 list.

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Attivo Networks

Attivo Networks®, the leader in deception technology, provides an active defense for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks. The Attivo ThreatDefend® Deception Platform provides a comprehensive and customer-proven platform for proactive security and accurate threat detection within user networks, data centers, clouds, and a wide-variety of specialized attack surfaces. The portfolio includes expansive network, endpoint, application, and data deceptions designed to efficiently misdirect and reveal attacks from all threat vectors. Advanced machine-learning makes preparation, deployment, and operations fast and simple to operate for organizations of all sizes. Comprehensive attack analysis and forensics provide actionable alerts, and native integrations that automate the blocking, quarantine, and threat hunting of attacks for accelerated incident response. The company has won over 80 awards for its technology innovation and leadership. For more information, visit www.attivonetworks.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

