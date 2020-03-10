Celebrate 25 Years of the Classic RTS Franchise With the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection on Origin and Steam on June 5

Developed Alongside the C&C Community, the Remastered Collection Delivers 4K Graphics, Rebuilt Multiplayer, Enhanced UI, the Completely Remastered Legendary Soundtrack by Frank Klepacki and More

Pre-Order the Collector’s Editions from Limited Run Games, Featuring Exclusive Command & Conquer and Red Alert Collectables

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Welcome back Commanders! In celebration of the Command & Conquer™ 25th anniversary, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) today announced the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, a compilation of the iconic real-time strategy (RTS) games that defined a generation will be available June 5 worldwide on PC via Origin™ and Steam, and as part of an Origin Access Premier subscription. Comprised of Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Command & Conquer: Red Alert and their three expansion packs – Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath – the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is a passion project between EA and some of the original Westwood Studios team members at Petroglyph.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is being created alongside the C&C community, where the project was publicly revealed in October 2018 to gather community insight before development began. An active Community Council has been involved since early pre-production with 24/7 access to the development team. The title features rebuilt graphics and textures with support up to 4K resolution, along with an over seven-hour soundtrack remastered by the renowned original composer Frank Klepacki. The community has helped shape the enhancements of the game through highly requested features like revamped UI, updated controls and a Map Editor for fans to showcase their creations. Multiplayer has been rebuilt from the ground up to support a modern online experience with custom games, 1v1 quick match, Elo-based matchmaking, leaderboards, replays and much more.

“Our team has been working hand-in-hand with the C&C community since day one and we hope this transparent dialogue will result in the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection being a love letter to our fans,” said Jim Vessella, Lead Producer at EA. “We’re taking the classic gameplay that ushered in a new era of the RTS genre and adding the most fan requested features like Skirmish mode for Tiberian Dawn, quality of life control improvements, and full Steam integration with UGC support. For me personally, having been a C&C fan since I was 12 years old in 1995, working with the original Westwood Studios team members at Petroglyph has been a dream come true.”

Pre-orders for the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection digital edition and physical Collector’s Editions are available now, please visit the Command and Conquer website. The pre-orders include:

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection (Digital) – $19.99 USD – Only available on Origin and Steam and includes the remastered versions of Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert , plus all three expansion packs ( Covert Operations , Counterstrike , and The Aftermath ), and tons of bonus features and improvements.

– $19.99 USD – Only available on Origin and Steam and includes the remastered versions of and , plus all three expansion packs ( , , and ), and tons of bonus features and improvements. Special Edition (Physical) – $59.99 USD – Only available on Limited Run Games, this edition comes in a 2-piece big box with embossing treatments and includes a Steam digital download code, Tiberium crystal 16GB USB drive with remastered original soundtrack (119 tracks, over 7 hours of music including the album, “Frank Klepecki and the Tiberian Sons: Celebrating 25 Years of Command & Conquer”); reversible 18” X 24” poster, four factional enamel pins, tech tree prints (one for each faction), and faction sticker sheet.

– $59.99 USD – Only available on Limited Run Games, this edition comes in a 2-piece big box with embossing treatments and includes a Steam digital download code, Tiberium crystal 16GB USB drive with remastered original soundtrack (119 tracks, over 7 hours of music including the album, “Frank Klepecki and the Tiberian Sons: Celebrating 25 Years of Command & Conquer”); reversible 18” X 24” poster, four factional enamel pins, tech tree prints (one for each faction), and faction sticker sheet. 25th Anniversary Edition (Physical) – $149.99 USD – Only available on Limited Run Games, this edition includes all items in the Special Edition plus a beautiful foil and embossed rigid box, six-disc remastered original soundtrack signed by Frank Klepacki, 100+ page art book, four faction patches, reversible beanie, metal mammoth tank replica, and painted PVC light and sound tesla coil and obelisk replicas.

The Command & Conquer series helped cement the foundation of the RTS genre’s core gameplay when Command & Conquer: Tiberium Dawn was released in 1995, introducing innovative faction mechanics with asymmetric unit creation and technology trees for a highly strategic experience. In addition to gameplay, the series pushed the boundaries for storytelling with its unique and lighthearted full-motion video (FMV) cutscenes, ultimately creating one of the most recognized villains in games with Kane, the megalomaniac leader of The Brotherhood of Nod. In Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Earth has been overrun by Tiberium and while GDI (Global Defense Initiative) aims to contain the material, The Brotherhood of Nod looks to harness its power, leading to all-out war between the factions. Command & Conquer: Red Alert is set in an alternate universe where the Soviet Union wages war on the Allies in a fun, action-packed, tactical RTS game.

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is being developed by Petroglyph, Lemon Sky Studios, and EA, including some of the original Westwood Studios team members at Petroglyph, and will be available on PC via Origin and Steam on June 5. Origin Access Premier subscribers will also get full access to the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection on PC on June 5 for as long as they are subscribed. For more information on Command & Conquer Remastered Collection and to stay up to date on development updates to the community, please visit: https://www.commandandconquer.com.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Command & Conquer, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. FIFA, John Madden and NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Contacts

Jino Talens



Sr. PR Manager



jtalens@ea.com

650-628-9111

Ray Almeda



Sr. Comms Specialist



ralmeda@ea.com

650-628-7015