China Gamers Report 2020: Data and Comparative Analysis by City Tier, Gender, Platform and More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The China Gamers Report provides a detailed analysis of gamer behavior and spending by geography, gender, and platform. It identifies the total addressable market for China by measuring gamer demographics (including gender, age, occupation, platform use, and more), gaming behavior (including where and when they discover and play games, engagement with popular game titles, spending and more), gamer motivations, gaming preferences, gaming platforms and devices, with comparative analysis by city tier, gender, platform, and gaming motivations. Importantly, this report shines a light on gamers throughout China, not just the major cities.
What’s Included:
- Market size and revenue
- Data and comparative analysis by city tier, gender, platform, and more
- Demographics
- Revenue
- Gaming time
- Spending and ARPU
- Games
- Genres
- Platforms
- Purchase motivations and decisions
- Reasons for playing and leaving games
- Payment methods
- Exports
- Cloud gaming
- Mobile emulators
- Non-gaming entertainment and consumption
- 90 slides with 80+ data exhibits
Key takeaways from the analysis:
- There are approximately 720 million gamers in China
- More than 97% of gamers ages 18-24, and more than 90% of gamers ages 25-35 in China are gamers.
- 48% of gamers in China are female.
- Gamers in China spend more time playing games than on any other activity surveyed.
- More than 18% spend more than 30 hours per week on games.
- Gamers spend vastly more entertainment time online than offline For example, 45.2% go to the cinema, but 91.8% watch films online. 68.9% go out shopping, while 86.8% shop online.
- Cities in China are categorized into 5 tiers.
- There are vast cultural and behavioral differences from city to city.
- Gamer behaviors and spending vary greatly among the city tiers.
- Game companies must acquire users in smaller cities: 76% of gamers in China live in Tier 3-5 cities, accounting for 70% of game revenue.
- 30% of revenue comes from Tiers 1 & 2, China’s biggest cities.
Games Mentioned in this report:
- Anipop
- APEX
- Black Desert
- Call of Duty
- Counter Strike
- CrossFire
- Diablo
- Dungeon Fighter
- Escape from Tarkov
- Fantasy Westward Journey
- Fortnite
- Ghost
- Hearthstone
- Honor of Kings
- Jiujin
- JX 3
- Knives Out
- League of Legends
- Legends of Runeterra
- Lineage Eternal
- Lost ARK
- Magic The Gathering: Arena
- MU
- Naruto Mobile
- Onmyoji
- Overwatch
- Peacekeeper Elite
- Project BBQ
- PUBG
- QQ Dancer
- QQ Speed
- Rainbow Six
- Toutiao
- WeGame
- World of Tanks
-
World of Warcraft
Key Topics Covered:
Data Exhibits List
- Gamers in China
- Gamers by Chinese City Tier overview
- Gamers by Chinese City Tier detail
- Gamers by Tier & Platform
- Gamers by Geography
- Gaming Hours by Tier
- PC Gaming Hours by Tier
- Mobile Gaming Hours by Tier
- Console Gaming Hours by Tier
- PC Games Spending by Tier
- Mobile Games Spending by Tier
- PC Game Genres by Tier
- Mobile Game Genres by Tier
- China Gamers by Gender
- Gamers by Gender & Tier
- China Gamers by Age
- PC Gamers: Gaming Hours by Age
- Mobile Gamers: Gaming Hours by Age
- Console Gamers: Gaming Hours by Age
- All Gamers: Gaming Hours by Age
- PC Gamers: Spending by Age
- Mobile Gamers: Spending by Age
- PC Gamers: Favorite Genres by Age
- Mobile Gamers: Favorite Genres by Age
- China Gamers Platform Usage Over Time
- Female PC Gamers by Platform
- Male PC Gamers by Platform
- Mobile Emulator Gamers
- Most Anticipated PC Games
- PC Game Information Sources
- PC Gamers: Gaming Time by Location
- PC Gamers: Payment Methods
- PC Gamers: What They Buy
- PC Gamers: Why They Buy
- PC Gamers: Steam Platform Usage
- PC Gamers: Icafe Usage
- Mobile Gamers: Why Do They Play?
- Mobile Gamers: How Long Do They Play?
- Mobile Gamers: What Do They Dislike?
- Mobile Gamers: Payment Methods
- Mobile Gamers: What Do They Buy In-Game?
- Mobile Gamers: Why Do They Buy In-Game?
- Mobile Gamers: iOS & Android
- Spending on Esports
- Casual Esports Gamers
- Cloud Gaming
- Time Spent on Entertainment
- Money Spent on Entertainment
- List of Cities by Tiers
- Home Broadband Penetration Rates
- Population, Smartphone Users, Internet Users
Companies Mentioned
- Alipay
- Epic
- Happy Elements
- NetEase
- Nintendo (Switch)
- Steam
- TikTok
- Sony (Playstation)
- Tencent
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lkz1r
