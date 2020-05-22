Christian Jeppsson Wins Season XVIII WPT® Online Championship on partypoker for $923,000 Versus Largest Field in WPT History

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The World Poker Tour® has crowned its latest champion in the first-ever WPT® Online Championship on partypoker, won by Christian Jeppsson. The Swedish-born Jeppsson wins $923,786 and a $15,000 seat to the Season XVIII WPT Tournament of Champions presented by Baccarat Crystal.

Jeppsson defeated the largest field in WPT Main Tour history, a record-breaking 2,130 entries. The $3,200 buy-in, $5 million guaranteed WPT Online Main Event is the first World Poker Tour Main Tour event to take place exclusively online. The final prize pool for the event totalled $6,390,000, and 312 players finished in the money.

Notable players who placed in the money included four-time WPT Champion Darren Elias, Season XVIII WPT Gardens Poker Championship TV final tablist Chance Kornuth, Season VIII WPT Player of the Year Faraz Jaka, and Season XVII Baccarat Crystal WPT Tournament of Champions winner Ole Schemion.

Jeppsson commented on his huge win by saying, “You feel like you won something more like a sporting event. You have so much adrenaline pumping and then you won. That feeling, I can feel. [The money] is so hard to take in.”

The WPT Online Championship is part of the historic WPT Online Series on partypoker, with the series continuing until May 31.

The $1,050 WPTDeepStacks™ Online event includes a guarantee of $3 million, and is positioned to be the largest WPTDeepStacks event in history, with a winner to be crowned on May 27.

“The World Poker Tour celebrates another remarkable milestone and congratulates Christian Jeppsson on his achievement of winning the WPT Online Championship,” said Adam Pliska, CEO of the World Poker Tour. “The WPT Online Series is continuing to break records and the largest field in 18 seasons of the World Poker Tour is a testament to poker’s global popularity and the vibrant online poker economy.”

Hermance Blum, WPT VP Europe, added, “WPT thanks partypoker for its partnership and celebrates with them this landmark occasion. Cheers to Christian Jeppsson, who we are excited to see play in the WPT Tournament of Champions presented by Baccarat Crystal.”

For more information about the World Poker Tour and the WPT Online Series, visit WPT.com.

About World Poker Tour

World Poker Tour (WPT) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show based on a series of high-stakes poker tournaments. WPT has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories, and is currently producing its 18th season, which airs on FOX Sports Regional Networks in the United States. Season XVIII of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 43 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, go to WPT.com. WPT Enterprises Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful entertainment brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). Allied Esports Entertainment was created in August 2019 when Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. completed its business combination with Allied Esports and WPT Enterprises.

About partypoker

partypoker.com is one of the oldest, most recognised and trusted online poker brands. Launched in August 2001, partypoker.com is one of the pioneers of the online poker industry. Every day, thousands of players take a seat at our tables to enjoy cash games, generous tournament prize pools and attractive promotions. Accessible online via web and download or on mobile with iOS and android apps, players can also experience real life partypoker events through their partnership with Dusk Till Dawn Casino, Nottingham, Playground poker club, Montreal or at other partner venues around the world.

partypoker is the leading poker brand of GVC Holding PLC (LSE: GVC), a global online gaming company. GVC Holdings PLC is a leading e-gaming operator in both b2c and b2b markets. GVC has four main product verticals and its core brands are Betboo, Sportingbet, bwin, partypoker, partycasino and Foxy Bingo. GVC acquired bwin.party digital entertainment plc on 1 February 2016. The Group is headquartered in the Isle of Man and has licenses in Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Denmark, Germany (Schleswig-Holstein), Spain, Malta, Denmark, UK, South Africa, and the Dutch Caribbean.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to future results, strategy and plans of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. and the World Poker Tour (collectively, the “Companies”) (including certain projections and business trends, and statements, which may be identiﬁed by the use of the words “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “estimated”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “projects”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”). Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of the Companies as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, each Company’s respective revenues and operating performance, general economic conditions, industry trends, legislation or regulatory requirements affecting the business in which it is engaged, management of growth, its business strategy and plans, the result of future ﬁnancing efforts and its dependence on key personnel, and the ability to retain key personnel. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and no Company undertakes any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

