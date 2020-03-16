COVID-19: SentinelOne Offers Free Platform Access to Help Enterprises Around the Globe Embrace Secure Remote Work and Stay Protected

Endpoint Protection Platform Vendor Helps Promote Business Continuity and Public Health by Enabling Secure Work-From-Home

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19—SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that it is making SentinelOne Core available free of charge, enabling enterprises to secure remote work as the world combats COVID-19. SentinelOne will be available for free beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, May 16, 2020, protecting enterprises of all sizes with AI-powered cloud native technology that autonomously identifies and defeats cyberattacks – deployable in seconds.

“As the world faces the Coronavirus epidemic, we must keep the internet and devices protected, especially as many companies have suddenly been forced to embrace work-from-home on a condensed timeline,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-founder, SentinelOne. “During these trying times, SentinelOne won’t sit idly by and allow cybercriminals to have the upper hand when targets are more vulnerable than ever, particularly across business and healthcare sectors. Making SentinelOne freely available helps organizations prioritize security while halting attackers hoping to take advantage of this global situation. The entire SentinelOne team stands behind our promise to help at this time of need, in any way we can.”

SentinelOne’s cloud-based platform seamlessly scales, making it well suited to protect both businesses and employees rapidly transitioning to a work-from-home environment, whether they are using corporate or personal devices. As part of this free offering, SentinelOne will provide:

SentinelOne Core: AI-powered prevention, detection, and automated response in a single, autonomous lightweight agent; legacy antivirus replacement across Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems with no connectivity or network dependency

Deployment services: remote deployment assistance to ensure rapid installation and customized configuration

SentinelOne is offering businesses as many licenses as they need – without limits. This timely offering immediately puts invaluable resources at security professionals’ disposal during a period of significant disruption.

Many cybercrime groups are capitalizing on COVID-19 concerns to deliver new malware payloads and test new techniques. SentinelOne’s patented ActiveEDR allows security teams to quickly understand the context and root cause behind any potential intrusion and autonomously respond, providing a critical service to cybersecurity professionals trying to navigate a difficult period full of workplace upheaval that can easily result in new vulnerabilities. With the vast majority of the workforce changing its habits, securing the world’s commerce, communications, and creativity has never been more critical.

“The world is united and focused on dealing with an epidemic,” added Weingarten. “The last thing anyone needs right now are cyberattacks to add further strain on businesses and employees. We are committed to doing our part and hope that SentinelOne’s contribution allows enterprises to stay protected as the world faces Coronavirus.”

Visit www.sentinelone.com/lp/covid-19 to enroll and for further details on SentinelOne’s free offer.

