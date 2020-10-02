Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time Available Worldwide Now

A Direct Sequel to Original Crash Bandicoot™ Trilogy, The Game Delivers a New, Modern Take on The Classic Platformer Series

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision today announced the worldwide launch of Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time, the first original adventure in the Crash Bandicoot™ franchise in more than ten years. As the direct sequel to the trilogy from the 1990s, the game features a brand-new style and modern take on the classic platformer franchise, with massive gameplay levels, larger-than-life bosses, and more playable characters and content than ever before.*

“ We are excited for both longtime fans and newcomers to the series to get their hands on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time,” said Michelle Bresaw, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Activision. “ Everything in the game has been crafted with true reverence for the franchise, from the visuals and art style to the gameplay and music. The development team at Toys for Bob has set the new gold standard for a fresh, modern Crash Bandicoot game that all types of players will love.”

Taking place directly after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time features the familiar over-the-top action gameplay that is synonymous with the series, including jumping, spinning, and blasting through an epic single-player adventure. The game also introduces new mechanics, including wall running, rail grinding, and rope swaying, along with a brand-new N. Verted mode that puts a creative twist on a traditional “mirror” mode with fresh art styles and new gameplay experiences. Additionally, players can customize their characters by earning different skins, and also participate in Bandicoot Battle, a local competitive pass-and-play mode where two to four players can go head-to-head to earn the top spot.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is developed by Toys for Bob with support from Beenox, and is available worldwide on PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 4 Pro, and the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the Xbox One X, through the game’s official website at the price of $59.99 (MSRP) in the United States. For the latest news and updates, visit the Crash Bandicoot website and Activision Games Blog, follow @CrashBandicoot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to the official Crash Bandicoot YouTube channel.

* According to Activision internal estimates, based on average estimated gameplay hours.

