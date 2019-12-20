CyberLink Will Showcase the Latest Applications of its FaceMe® AI Facial Recognition Solution at CES 2020

TAIPEI, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer of AI and facial recognition technologies, will showcase FaceMe® with several innovative applications of its cutting-edge AIoT technologies for use cases covering authentication, access control, safety, security, visitor analytics and more at CES 2020, booth #25555, Hall South 2, in the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 7-10, 2020.





FaceMe® is an AI facial recognition engine at the forefront of biometric solutions with innovation that keeps pushing standards for accuracy, performance, security and flexibility, across a wide range of industries. Since the launch of FaceMe® in late 2018, CyberLink has collaborated with over a hundred global partners, including hardware makers, solution providers and system integrators, deploying the technology across multiple IoT/AIoT scenarios. CES visitors will be able to experience firsthand a number of these new applications.

FaceMe® is one of the world’s top facial recognition engines. Its edge-based architecture delivers very precise biometric data in a few milliseconds, runs cross-platform, and supports a variety of hardware configurations. Powered by deep learning and neural network algorithms FaceMe® detects faces on live feeds or recorded videos to identify people and measure a number of attributes such as age, gender, mood and face orientation. It yields up to a 99.82% accuracy rate over Labeled Faces in the Wild (LFW) database, and is ranked 12th among all participants in FRVT 1:1 (WILD 1E-4) in the Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). FaceMe® offers cross-platform capabilities on Windows, Linux, Android and iOS, for a variety of edge devices and different hardware configurations, such as security systems, retail store cameras, smart door bells, body cameras and service robots.

“Facial recognition and edge-based AI are quickly becoming some of the market’s hottest technologies and with FaceMe®, we are committed to providing our fast-growing customer base around the world with the most flexible, precise biometric solutions,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CyberLink’s founder and CEO. “Visitors to our CES booth will be able to learn about FaceMe® and experience some of the most recent and exciting applications of our cutting-edge technology.”

Richard Carriere, Senior Vice President and General Manager at CyberLink, has been invited by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to speak about current trends in AI technology and the latest innovations to the FaceMe® AI recognition engine in a Press Conference at CES 2020, held on January 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the Oceanside Ballroom F, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Come meet the FaceMe® team and take a look at our latest developments in AI and facial recognition. Experience our technology through several demos and use cases at booth #25555, Hall South 2, in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.

