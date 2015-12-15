Cylera Announces Addition of Core to Cloud to Global Channel Partner Program

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cylera, the leading healthcare IoT (HIoT) cybersecurity and threat intelligence company, announced today the addition of Core to Cloud to the company’s Global Channel Partner Program. Based in the U.K., Core to Cloud delivers innovative cybersecurity solutions that enable secure digital business in a world of growing threats.

“With in-depth industry experience and a strong focus on healthcare, education, compliance and security, Core to Cloud creates bespoke solutions that effectively help organizations with visibility, validation, governance and response to cyber threats. This creates the perfect opportunity for Cylera to partner with a strong industry-leading provider with clear success in U.K. markets,” said Timur Ozekcin, Co-Founder and CEO of Cylera. “We are already seeing success through Core to Cloud’s enhanced offering with Cylera’s HIoT cybersecurity platform.”

Along with its extensive work within the public sector and healthcare, Core to Cloud’s unique, consultative approach has positioned the firm as one of the most trusted cybersecurity specialists out there. In the last couple of years, Core to Cloud has quickly gained a reputation for bringing highly disruptive security technologies to market and this was one of the key reasons why Cylera chose to partner with the organization.

“With a go-to-market strategy that provides a solution-led approach that puts the customer needs first, we are excited to add Cylera’s technology to our capabilities and aid the expansion of the relationship,” said James Cunningham, Managing Director at Core to Cloud. “This collaboration will enable both Core to Cloud and Cylera to be jointly competitive in U.K. markets.”

“We have already seen demand with multiple NHS customers asking us for an IoT solution that would provide a complete asset list of all their connected devices and provide a clientless way to secure medical devices as well as highlight their vulnerabilities, show granular device information and utilization as well as provide the information needed for segmentation. We researched and tested the market and found the best fit was the Cylera solution, which is custom-built for hospitals and provides rich information for IT, IG and Medical Engineering.”

Cylera is a contextually-aware platform for asset management, risk analysis and threat detection. The platform is purpose-built for complex, high-impact environments, and combines comprehensive, deep understanding of operational workflows. Cylera’s insights and recommendations simplify response playbooks, decrease time to remediation, and enable informed decision-making.

To learn more about the Cylera and Core to Cloud partnership, see Core to Cloud’s blog post here.

ABOUT CYLERA

Founded in late 2017, and headquartered in New York, Cylera is the only centralized cybersecurity solution that secures the entire connected IoT environment. Cylera’s patented platform is contextually-aware for asset management, risk analysis and threat detection to deliver the strongest, most advanced healthcare IoT (HIoT) cybersecurity risk management solution for the industry.

ABOUT CORE TO CLOUD

Core to Cloud was founded in 2015 and delivers highly disruptive security and compliance technologies to the market. Core to Cloud has a great go-to-market strategy that provides a solution-led approach that puts the customer first. There is a logical process that means the vendors they work with have a greater opportunity to engage with the end user at the right time rather than just pushing product for the sake of it. Core to Cloud is excited to be able to aid the expansion of its relationships by adding the Cylera product to its portfolio.

To find out more about Core to Cloud please visit: www.coretocloud.co.uk

