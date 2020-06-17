E Ink and Yiwu Qing Yue Optoelectronics Announce Strategic Collaboration on ePaper Project

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, today announced that Yiwu Qing Yue Optoelectronics has become a member of its ePaper ecosystem partnership and will be one of the main suppliers of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) modules to the retail market.

“E Ink is the leader in the ePaper industry with over 1,000 worldwide patents covering our ink, film and module technologies,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink Holdings. “E Ink is focused on working with our industry partners to promote ePaper for new applications, and in broadening the ePaper ecosystem. The addition of Yiwu Qing Yue Optoelectronics to our module manufacturing partner ecosystem enables us to expand our presence in the ESL industry, particularly in the China market.”

ESLs offer retailers the ability to wirelessly update content on shelving signage quickly and efficiently, without the need to print paper tags or deploy store representatives to change them manually. In addition to reducing the overhead to support frequent price changes, ESLs also offer retailers the ability to update pricing as often as they need, at the same time reducing pricing errors to customers. Retailers can offer in-store promotional pricing that matches their online channels, respond to their customer traffic patterns in real-time and reduce waste through seamless promotional pricing changes for perishable goods.

Learn more about ePaper availability for ESL at E Ink’s website at: https://www.eink.com/electronic-shelf-label.html?type=application&id=5.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

About Yiwu Qing Yue Optoelectronics

Yiwu Qing Yue Optoelectronics is established in March 2020 and is located in Yiwu Science and Technology Venture Park, Zhejiang Province, China. At present, it has a 5,000-square-meter class 1,000 cleanroom, 8 fully automatic production lines, focusing on the production of ePaper modules and other applications with an annual output of 55 million display modules.

Contacts

