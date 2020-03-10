E Ink Announces Digital Paper Device Loaner Program for Smart Hospital/Healthcare

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink Holdings, “E Ink” (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, today announced a digital paper device loaner program for Smart Hospitals.

As hospitals consider how to improve the patient experience, digitization has become a much higher priority. However, hospitals are looking for a solution that enhances the patient’s and health care professional’s communication, but contains no emissive light pollution and no blue light emissions, which can hinder the patient healing and sleep cycles. In addition, devices using E Ink’s Digital Paper can be installed in minutes with significantly lower installation costs.

Benefits of E Ink’s Digital Paper display solutions:

Low power consumption – can be powered by batteries/PoE

Low Requirement for data bandwidth

Connect to EHR/EMR to show HIPAA compliant, “always-on” information

Easy and low-cost installation

No light pollution

“E Ink is very excited to launch the Device Loaner Program with our partners, Avalue Technology and DCI Healthcare Technology,” said Paul Apen, CSO of E Ink. “This program allows hospitals to easily deploy a test pilot in their facilities and evaluate the technology and its impact on their operations and patient/clinician experience.”

The number of devices for the program is customized by the needs of the installation, and are available for up to six months, depending on deployment needs. The program includes the following devices:

7.8″ Patient Room Door Sign / Patient Care Sign

42″ Patient Communication Board

Software to connect devices to facility EHR/EMR (as needed)

Learn more about the loaner program at http://go.eink.com/hospital-loaner-program.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

