Educational SANS Webinar on Securing Unmanaged IoT Devices in Healthcare & Life Sciences

CyberX to jointly present with former Global Information Security Officer & Risk Manager at a global pharmaceutical and life sciences organization

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyberX, the IoT security company, today announced that it is sponsoring an educational SANS webinar about “Securing Unmanaged IoT Devices in Healthcare & Life Sciences.”

Led by Christy Peel, formerly the Global Information Security Officer & Risk Manager at a Global 2000 pharmaceutical and life sciences organization, the webinar will be held on Friday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Now more than ever, healthcare and life sciences organizations play a vital role in our collective wellbeing. Today’s researchers and scientists rely on a diverse set of smart devices to get their critical work done faster and more efficiently, including connected IoT devices such as real-time sensors, lab cameras, automated liquid handling robots, and mass spectrometers. Healthcare organizations also rely on a range of building management systems (BMS) to manage physical access control, security cameras, power, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, pumping stations, elevators, and lights.

However, these IoT devices don’t support agents and are often unpatched, unmanaged, and invisible to IT teams – making them soft targets for adversaries seeking to gain access to corporate networks in order to steal sensitive intellectual property or deploy ransomware.

The webinar will cover the following topics:

Challenges of securing unmanaged IoT devices in healthcare

Practical strategies for reducing IoT risk – without deploying agents or interfering with lab operations

How to implement unified security monitoring and governance across IT, IoT, BMS, and OT

Christy Peel spent the last eight years at a Global 2000 pharmaceutical and life sciences organization, where she was head of global information security and risk management. She previously worked as a Principal Technical Consultant at BT Global Services, where she designed technical architectures for biomedical and energy organizations.

To register for the webinar, or to receive a recording of the presentation, please visit: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/113740. (Note: you must create a free SANS account to register.)

About CyberX

Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, and other leading venture firms, CyberX delivers the only cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT risk and preventing costly outages, safety and environmental incidents, theft of intellectual property, and operational inefficiencies. For more information, visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.

Contacts

Olivia Savage



PAN Communications



cyberx@pancomm.com