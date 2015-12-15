Elematec Corporation To Distribute NevadaNanotech Inc.’s Innovative Molecular Property Spectrometer™ Flammable Gas Sensors In Japan

Elematec will expand NevadaNano’s reach to key markets throughout Japan

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NevadaNano Inc. the world’s leading innovator in gas detection sensor technology, today announced that Elematec Corporation will distribute their Molecular Property Spectrometer™ (MPS™) to its diverse customers base throughout Japan. Elematec’s decision was influenced by NevadaNano’s ground-breaking technology and sensor products, and their ability to leverage the power of the Internet of Things (IoT) to create safer environments.

“Elematec is an extraordinary partner with a sterling reputation,” said Bob Christensen, Senior Director Business Development, NevadaNano Inc. “We are delighted to provide innovative technology that helps their customers develop leading-edge products that require highly accurate and reliable gas detection technology. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Key application areas gaining momentum in Japan include:

Expanded use of natural refrigerants like propane (R290), carbon dioxide (CO2) which require leak detection to reduce electricity consumption or costly refrigerant replacement.

Hydrogen as a source of energy for industrial and automotive industries requires leak detection to monitor for unsafe or dangerous conditions.

Oil and Gas industries are increasing under shareholder and government to reduce the release of greenhouse gasses such as methane (CH4) into the environment and leak detection monitors for these leaks.

Monitoring explosive and flammable gas leaks in both fixed or portable equipment for facilities management and first responder safety.

NevadaNano’s MPS Flammable Gas sensors deliver unprecedented reliability and accuracy. Unlike traditional sensors, the MPS sensors accurately report 0-100% LEL across 15 different gases with a single factory calibration and no field maintenance over their lifetime. The MPS Flammable Gas sensors accuracy is enhanced by integrated, real-time measurements and built-in compensation for temperature, pressure, and humidity. Gas concentration readings are accurate across the full environmental range including rapid environmental transients, delivering best-in-class false positive accuracy. The company’s MPS sensors are inherently immune to drift, decay, or poison.

“Elematec decided to partner with NevadaNano because of their extensive experience in the manufacturing and design of MEMS and MPS based sensor technologies,” said Hideo Karaki, Deputy General Manager of Marketing & Development of Elematec. “Working with innovative NevadaNano MPS sensor technology, we can provide advanced solutions and expand our market reach.”

For more information contact NevadaNano at info@nevadanano.com

About Elematec

Elematec Corporation was established as an electronics trading company in 2009 through a merger between TAKACHIHO ELECTRIC and OHNISHI DENKI. With a history of accomplishments spanning over 70 years it has grown into a globally recognized electronics service company with global operations focusing on sales, technology, development, quality control capacities, and processing factories. The company provides electronic materials, parts, and modules to electronics manufacturers around the world. For information visit http://www.elematec.com.

About NevadaNano

NevadaNano’s detection technology is the first new approach to flammable gas detection in over 40 years. MPS technology was developed at the University of Nevada, Reno, and supported by DARPA, the DOD, and the Department of Homeland Security. NevadaNano holds exclusive licenses for 43 inventions and 24 patents for on-chip chemical analysis technology. For information visit NevadaNano.com or connect on Linkedin.

