Epic Games Reaches Class Action Settlement

CARY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A class action settlement with Epic Games, Inc. (“Epic”) has received preliminary approval from the Superior Court of North Carolina, Tenth Judicial District. Under the settlement, all U.S. players of Fortnite: Save the World and Rocket League who bought a random item loot box in either game before Epic Games discontinued them will receive certain benefits immediately and automatically. The settlement also provides up to $26.5 million in cash and other benefits to U.S.-based Fortnite and Rocket League players to resolve claims arising from players’ purchases of Fortnite and Rocket League in-game items.

Beginning today, Epic will deposit 1,000 V-Bucks, the Fortnite virtual currency, or 1,000 Rocket League Credits, into the accounts of U.S. players who bought a random item loot box. These deposits will be automatic and players do not need to do anything to claim them, though it may take a few days for all eligible players to receive them.

Additionally, players who believe they were harmed or damaged by virtue of their in-game Fortnite or Rocket League purchases and meet certain criteria can file a claim for a cash payment of up to $50 or a virtual currency deposit of up to 13,500 V-Bucks (in Fortnite) or 13,000 Credits (in Rocket League). Legal guardians of players who are minors that made in-game purchases without parental permission can seek partial refunds of up to $50, but must agree to the closure of their child’s Epic Games accounts.

Fortnite and Rocket League players who made in-game purchases can learn more information about the settlement by visiting www.EpicLootBoxSettlement.com. Important dates and documents will be posted on that website.

Preliminary approval of the settlement was received in February 2021 in the matter of Beau Zanca, et al. v. Epic Games, Inc., Case No. 21-cv-000534.

