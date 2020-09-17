Esri Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with UN-Habitat

Agreement Empowers United Nations Organization to Use Location Intelligence to Build Sustainable Communities Globally

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced today it entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with UN-Habitat. Under the agreement, UN-Habitat will use Esri software to develop a cloud-based geospatial technology foundation to help build inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable cities and communities worldwide in areas where resources are scarce.

UN-Habitat, with its headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, works for a better urban future across the world. “As a center of knowledge and innovation for a better future, UN-Habitat is committed to supporting and spreading the use of technology for development,” said Marco Kamiya, senior economist, Knowledge and Innovation Branch, UN-Habitat. “Digital technologies have the potential to serve people, as well as improve living and working conditions. Through this partnership with Esri, we take another step forward toward supporting sustainable development with the use of frontline technology that can serve cities and communities.”

UN-Habitat will now be able to leverage specific geospatial tools and open data capabilities from the Esri platform to improve the efficiency and sustainability of urban infrastructure and service delivery in regions where development is needed. These technological resources will include the ArcGIS Hub, which was implemented to build the Global Urban Observatory’s Urban Indicators Database site, launched earlier this year at the Tenth World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi.

“We are honored to provide tools that can empower neighborhoods, villages, and cities around the world to solve complex economic and environmental challenges,” said Dr. Carmelle Terborgh, Esri’s lead account manager for global organizations. “We are pleased to enhance our collaboration with UN-Habitat by formalizing our joint commitment to using data-driven methods to achieve one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals—making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.”

As part of this agreement, Esri will provide free licenses for its ArcGIS software to 50 local governments in resource-constrained countries. Esri has already supported six municipalities in Fiji and the Solomon Islands in collaboration with the UN-Habitat Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific to start acting on this commitment. The partnership also involves the creation and delivery of joint capacity-building resources, such as free online learning modules on urban planning, to train and help build each local community’s technology capacity with a focus on ensuring long-term sustainability.

To learn more about how global communities are using Esri software to become more resilient and sustainable, visit esri.com/en-us/industries/needs/planning-sustainability.

About UN-Habitat

UN-Habitat works in over 90 countries supporting people in cities and human settlements for a better urban future. Working with governments and local partners, its high impact projects combine world-class expertise and local knowledge to deliver timely and targeted solutions. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development includes a dedicated Goal on cities, SDG 11, to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

Visit us at https://unhabitat.org/.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, Hub, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com