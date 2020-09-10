Esri Publishes Book on Using Python to Customize ArcGIS Pro

No Programming Experience Is Required for Readers to Learn New Skills

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of a new book, Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro.

For experienced ArcGIS Pro users who want to learn Python but lack scripting experience, Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro takes readers from understanding the difference between programming and scripting to automating tasks in ArcGIS Pro. Readers will learn to accomplish things such as creating a way to easily convert 1,000 shapefiles into feature classes in a geodatabase.

Of the book’s 11 chapters, the first few cover setting up a Python editor to work with ArcGIS Pro and the fundamentals of geoprocessing in ArcGIS Pro, as well as the fundamentals of the Python language. The remaining chapters cover writing Python scripts that work with spatial data. This includes chapters on running tools in Python, describing data, manipulating and creating data, working with raster data, and map scripting. By the end of the book, readers will be creating Python scripts to automate tasks in ArcGIS Pro.

Exercises and data made available online help reinforce the concepts covered in the chapters.

Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro is written by Paul Zandbergen, author of Python Scripting for ArcGIS (2013, Esri Press) and Advanced Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro (2020, Esri Press).

