Esri Publishes Smarter Government Workbook by Martin O’Malley

Former Maryland Governor Provides Guide for Government Leaders to Achieve Performance Measurement and Management

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of Smarter Government Workbook: A 14-Week Implementation Guide to Governing for Results by former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley. The book distills the lessons from his previous book, Smarter Government: How to Govern for Results in the Information Age, and concisely presents an interactive, easy-to-follow, proven 14-week plan any government can follow to achieve strategic performance management. The workbook enables readers to devise a framework to

Gather and share timely, accurate information.

Rapidly deploy resources.

Build leadership and collaboration.

Develop and refine effective strategic goals and key performance indicators.

Assess results.

In Smarter Government, O’Malley drew on his deep experience in implementing performance measurement and management (“Stat”) systems at the city and state levels in Baltimore and Maryland. As a result of these policies, the region experienced the biggest crime reduction of any big city in American history; the reversal of a 300-year decline in the health of the Chesapeake Bay; and schools ranked number one in the US for five years in a row.

“Recently we lost track of the important roles governors play,” said O’Malley. “They hold a unified command and get ahead of a fast-moving crisis. These are the leadership skills that save lives when a crisis hits.”

Now, leaders can take these tested solutions and apply them to their own government organizations in less than four months’ time. Smarter Government Workbook is a practical, hands-on companion to Smarter Government and for realizing the promise of Stat.

Smarter Government Workbook: A 14-Week Implementation Guide to Governing for Results is available in print (ISBN: 9781589486027, 80 pages, US$19.99) and can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. It is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com