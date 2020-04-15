Esri Publishes The International Geodesign Collaboration

New Book Shows How GIS Can Help Experts and Students Work Together to Address the World’s Most Urgent Concerns

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of The International Geodesign Collaboration: Changing Geography by Design. The world faces challenges that supersede national and regional boundaries and cannot be solved by a single individual, nation, science, or profession.

Preparing for issues like the outcomes of climate change and population growth requires a diversity of approaches and collaboration among all stakeholders. Geodesign enables these stakeholders to collaboratively design and realize optimal solutions for spatial challenges in an integrated process that utilizes all available techniques and data.

In this new book, editors Thomas Fisher, Brian Orland, and Carl Steinitz introduce readers to an approach that allows multidisciplinary teams to collaborate and design using geographic information system (GIS) software and design tools to explore alternative future scenarios that affect the world. In the book, readers will

Learn the International Geodesign Collaboration workflow for addressing complex global challenges.

Explore the potential futures of 51 university project areas around the world.

Global social and environmental issues will increasingly become multiregional and multinational. The International Geodesign Collaboration: Changing Geography by Design shows how researchers, scientists, designers, and students from around the world can use common geodesign principles to work together.

