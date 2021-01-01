Esri Recognizes Partners for Innovation and Excellence
Awards Granted for Exceptional Achievement Using GIS at Esri Partner Conference
REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, honored select partners for their outstanding application of GIS software at the Closing Session of the virtual Esri Partner Conference (EPC). The award-winning companies are members of the Esri Partner Network and use Esri’s tools to solve complex business problems that impact users worldwide.
EPC award categories and winners include the following:
Analytics to Insights Award—Delivering analytics and insights to users through location intelligence
- con terra transforms technological innovations into measurable success. By integrating con terra’s intelligent GeoIT solutions into business processes, it turns data into decisive insights.
- Swift Geospatial transforms data into knowledge through advanced remote sensing analysis, empowering customers with repeatable and reliable analytics.
ArcGIS Adoption Award—Demonstrating highly aligned solutions built with the ArcGIS system
- GBS delivers world-class location intelligence solutions across a wide range of industry sectors in New Zealand, South Korea, the USA, and Australia. It specializes in consulting and implementing tailored Esri solutions.
- Symology provides integrated, spatially enabled solutions for the management of infrastructure assets, including highways, land and property, bridges and structures, public lighting, and distribution networks.
- Trimble Forestry integrates the ArcGIS system with its Connected Forest portfolio, enabling forestry companies to improve forest management, automate workflows, and make smart decisions from harvest to mill.
Creative Content Award—Delivering creative content to ArcGIS users
- Environics Analytics makes peoples’ lives better and clients more successful by helping address key business and marketing challenges with data, analytics, and insights.
- Locatus helps retailers, real estate firms, and municipalities invest in the right retail locations. Locatus’ mobile workers use Esri software to collect detailed data and unlock information for customers online.
- UberMedia aggregates mobile location data from a variety of sources into location insights and other products that guide strategic decisions for organizations of all sizes.
Fostering Engagement Award—Compelling use of Esri technology to drive user engagement
- Clearion empowers utility companies and infrastructure organizations with native Esri solutions to automate every stage of their vegetation management and asset maintenance programs.
- Timmons Group‘s award-winning team of professionals provides the unique ability to understand the customers’ needs and vision and deliver solutions tailored to their mission-critical business requirements.
- Vega Montioramento focuses on assuring consumers about food chain sustainability in Brazil by monitoring origin and production in real time with precision technologies and monitoring risk.
GIS in Crisis Management—Compelling use of Esri technology to address crises around the world
- BlueDot combines artificial intelligence with medical expertise to deliver epidemic intelligence that has empowered businesses and governments worldwide throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
- GeoAcuity provides insight, analytics, and mapping solutions to the commercial and government sectors using a full spectrum of geospatial technologies.
- IDEMA develops innovations for national and international socioeconomic development projects, implements local practices through collaboration, and provides consultancy and map solutions.
High Potential Award—Substantial opportunities for growth with Esri
- Equinox Geospatial, LLC, offers enterprise implementation services, web mapping, and mobile survey development to its vast range of clients in natural resources and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors.
- SymGEO provides innovative web mapping solutions and digital community engagement platforms focused on the state and local government sectors.
Marketplace Provider Award—Outstanding presence on ArcGIS Marketplace
- Geospark Analytics enables users to make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and assess geopolitical stability.
- Spatial Labs is the creator of Geosocial data built by organizing billions of geotagged social media posts into 72 segments that empower firms to accurately predict sales and understand customers.
New Collaboration Award—Innovative technical or business collaboration with Esri and partners
- Quiet Professionals provides cloud-based open-source, visualization, and data management platforms integrated within ArcGIS Enterprise. Focus areas include spatial analysis and data stream modeling.
- Spatial Business Systems, Inc., provides integrated design solutions that help utility and telecom organizations leverage the power of their investments in utility networks, GIS, CAD, and enterprise systems.
System Implementation Award—Ensuring customer success by implementing the ArcGIS system
- ArdentMC drives customer success through location-based solutions. Whether on-premises infrastructure or cloud adoption and migration strategies, ArdentMC delivers location intelligence at the speed of mission.
- SSP Innovations provides solutions to electric, gas, and water utilities; telecommunications providers; and pipeline operators globally, helping customers through deep technology expertise and unmatched industry best practices.
- Tracasa helps water distribution organizations improve how they manage resources using the ArcGIS system. Currently, Tracasa works with 11 water companies in Spain, serving 4.5 million people.
Web GIS Transformation Award—Evolving customers and solutions to the Web GIS pattern with SaaS
- Aegean Energy Group provides the Maps to Megawatts GIS-hosted solution for the wind and solar industries delivering a technologically advanced, scalable, and secure solution for renewable energy development, construction, and operations.
- Atos is the global leader in secure and decarbonized digital transformation with market-leading digital solutions, consultancy services, security, and decarbonization offerings in end-to-end partnerships.
- 1Spatial provides Location Master Data Management software and ArcGIS software-based business solutions on-premises and in the cloud, primarily for government, utilities, and transportation.
The Esri Partner Conference was held virtually on March 15–17, 2021. During this annual gathering, organizations in the Esri partner community collaborate and network, hear about Esri’s vision and new opportunities, build business relationships, learn from Esri experts, exchange ideas, discover the latest technology releases, and make plans for growing their businesses.
