eTrac Technologies Hires Executive Michael Hegeman to Create and Manage Channel Partnership Initiative

In his new role, Michael Hegeman will launch and coordinate eTrac’s new Channel Partnership initiative, where he will work with transportation management system (TMS) providers and other transportation technology suppliers to augment their service offerings by adding eTrac’s advanced final mile integration technology.

Through the eTrac Channel Partner Program, TMS systems and other technology providers will be able to partner with eTrac Technologies to offer eTrac’s advanced final mile integration technology to their customers.

By now providing complete supply chain visibility through their existing products, Channel Partners can expand value for existing customers, close more sales with new customers, and grow their revenue.

Users of eTrac Channel Partners’ solutions will be able to utilize eTrac’s solution within their current systems, including eTrac’s vast database of regional and local last mile carriers. A single integration between their TMS system and eTrac opens the door for their customers to utilize any regional or local carrier and maintain complete visibility. Expansion into new markets now becomes much easier with eTrac’s nationwide network of integrated final mile carriers. Learn more about the Channel Partner program at www.eTracTechnologies.com/become-a-channel-partner.

Michael Hegeman

Michael Hegeman has been brought on board as V.P. of Channel Operations to manage eTrac’s new Channel Partner program.

Hegeman’s IoT background with a focus on development and creation of channel programs has given him a running start in developing eTrac’s Channel Partner program. His effective history includes working with companies like Hewlett-Packard Company, Numerex, AT&T, and Blackberry.

“eTrac’s final mile solution opens the door for all transportation-focused technology companies to offer a complete final mile network and supply chain visibility to their customers,” says Hegeman, “Our partners will be able to add value to their current and existing customers, while expanding their revenue streams.”

About eTrac Technologies

eTrac Technologies provides unprecedented visibility through the final mile. Utilizing a single integration with customers’ existing TMS systems, using eTrac, customers can access any carrier in their final mile network on their existing operational system, opening the door to final mile agility and reduced costs. Learn more at www.eTracTechnologies.com.

