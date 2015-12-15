European TOUGHBOOK Police Forum registrations open

Join police forces from Europe and the US to see how technology is shaping the future of law enforcement.

BRACKNELL, UK. 6th April 2021 – Registrations are now open for the European TOUGHBOOK Police Forum designed to bring technology experts and international police forces together to discuss how technology is shaping the future of law enforcement. The free online event takes place from 13:30-16:15 BST (14:30-17:15 CET) on April 20th. Click here to register: https://hopin.com/events/european-toughbook-police-forum#booths.

Among the speakers, the London Metropolitan Police Force will discuss how its officers are using mobile computing devices on patrol and in vehicles for effective policing. Chesapeake County Police from the US will explain how it is using technology for electronic ticketing.

Additional speaker topics include how to customise critical technology, the use of the Android operating system for public safety purposes, the importance of 5G for policing, the latest on Control and Command software and how the next generation Panasonic TOUGHBOOK solutions can assist in policing.

“Digitalisation is fundamentally changing the way work and no more so than in the world of law enforcement,” said Peter Thomas, Defence Industry Regional Manager for Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe, at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK. “As police forces grapple with how best to use and deploy technology to improve public safety, this forum is a unique opportunity to bring technology and policing professionals together to share how the latest solutions are being used successfully and to learn more about how new developments in hardware, communications and applications. I would urge all police force representatives with a technology responsibility or interest to register today.”

For more information, visit: https://hopin.com/events/european-toughbook-police-forum

