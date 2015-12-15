FogHorn and IBM to Collaborate on Edge-to-Hybrid Cloud Solutions

FogHorn Joins IBM Edge Ecosystem; Will help customers accelerate digital transformation by adopting turnkey edge, AI and hybrid cloud platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FogHorn, a leading developer of edge computing AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced plans to collaborate with IBM (NYSE: IBM). The common goal is to provide an open and secured next-generation hybrid cloud platform with advanced, edge-powered artificial intelligence (AI) and closed-loop system control capabilities. By bringing together edge and cloud capabilities, FogHorn and IBM plan to help customers rapidly deploy, process, store, analyze and train critical data from edge to cloud and enhance business processes.

Gartner estimates that enterprises will create and process greater than 50% of their data outside a traditional centralized data center or cloud by 2022. A more decentralized approach, powered by IoT and edge computing, can help to achieve increased ROI from digital transformation projects.

“With computing done in so many places—on public and private clouds and the edge–the challenge that businesses face is to connect all these different elements into a cohesive, end-to-end platform,” said Chris Penrose, Chief Operating Officer at FogHorn. “Through our upcoming collaboration, FogHorn will leverage IBM Edge Application Manager to deliver edge-to-cloud FogHorn solutions for our customers that can help them make more informed decisions with their data, in real-time. Combining FogHorn’s vertical expertise with IBM’s cloud know-how, we will create the opportunity to address a wide range of edge use cases which has the potential to deliver operational savings, improved up-time, reduced waste and lower energy consumption.”

FogHorn Lightning™ Edge AI offerings, which deliver low latency for onsite data processing and real-time AI, analytics and machine learning capabilities, combined with IBM Edge Application Manager, which runs on Red Hat OpenShift, will be designed to automate the deployment of edge AI applications to available enterprise edge compute. The solution is being engineered to run and manage workloads on virtually any edge endpoint, including devices, clusters and servers, gateways and machines supporting RHEL and other Linux operating systems, with Red Hat OpenShift, and Podman and other Docker runtimes. This gives organizations the choice and flexibility to extend their operations from any public or private cloud to any edge server or asset, and is planned to allow for a single system of record in the enterprise that is enriched with quality data and insights to be acted on with intelligent automation. FogHorn’s offerings can also be integrated with IBM Maximo Application Suite to optimize the performance of physical assets and accelerate transformation of maintenance, monitoring and reliability options, powered by Lightning Edge AI Platform.

“We look forward to collaborating with FogHorn as part of the IBM edge ecosystem, to help clients realize the full value of an open hybrid cloud approach by bringing together the edge with IT data centers, private clouds and public clouds from multiple providers,” said Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem “The power of IBM Edge Application Manager, combined with FogHorn’s experience in manufacturing, oil and gas, industrial IoT and building energy management, offers an end-to-end FogHorn solution that will enable organizations across industries to act on insights closer to where the data is being created, at the edge.”

FogHorn is part of the IBM edge ecosystem, an initiative to help equipment manufacturers, networking, IT & software providers implement open standards-based cloud-native solutions that can autonomously manage edge applications at scale. IBM’s ecosystem of partners fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.

To learn more about FogHorn’s Lightning solution, visit www.foghorn.io.

For more information about IBM edge computing, visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud/edge-computing

About FogHorn

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge AI software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance, and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building, and connected vehicle applications.

Contacts

Kyra Tillmans



foghorn@10fold.com

925-271-8214