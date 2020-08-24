Global Lotteries and Gaming Industry Analysis 2020, Featuring Top 200 Companies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Lotteries and Gaming (GLOBAL) – Industry Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Lotteries and Gaming Analysis provides a detailed overview of the Lotteries and Gaming market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 200 companies, including ORGANIZACION NACIONAL DE CIEGOS ESPAOLES, SISAL GROUP S.P.A. and MAGNUM CORPORATION SDN BHD.

This report covers activities such as lotto, gambling, lottery, gaming, online and includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

The latest Lotteries and Gaming analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Lotteries and Gaming report will tell you that 34 companies have a declining financial rating, while 39 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 200 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Every business is examined on the following features:

A graphical assessment of a company’s financial performance

Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the Lotteries and Gaming market.

This section includes:

Best Trading Partners

Sales Growth Analysis

Profit Analysis

Market Size

Rankings

