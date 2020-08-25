Global Results Communications to Host Virtual Mentorship That Provides a Roadmap to Make the Most of a Career in Public Relations

Global Results Communications (GRC), an award-winning, full-service public relations powerhouse focused on high tech and all the verticals it touches, is hosting a free virtual mentorship that provides a roadmap for individuals who want to make the most of their career in public relations.

The mentorship will be hosted by the agency’s Vice President Casey Bush. With over 15 years of marcomm tech experience, Casey helps lead the strategic vision for GRC and its clients. Having held several roles at Silicon Valley companies and in Southern California, her expertise is understanding the marketing engine of an organization and cross collaborating to fuel an integrated communications program. She has worked with a range of technology including big data, martech, AI, IoT, security/fraud and mobile among others.