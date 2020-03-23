Globalstar Announces 3GPP Approval of Band 53 as a 5G Band

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) (“Globalstar” or the “Company”), announced that the Third Generation Partnership Project (“3GPP”) has approved the 5G variant of Globalstar’s Band 53, which will be known as n53.

Jay Monroe, Executive Chairman of Globalstar, commented, “Achieving 5G status with our band is a significant advancement in our spectrum efforts. New networks around the world will be built utilizing 5G’s advanced technology and our resource will now work in those networks. We appreciate the industry’s continued support of our spectrum and applaud the 3GPP working group for their approval.”

John Dooley, Managing Director of Jarvinian Advisors, added, “5G networks will increasingly rely upon high-density small cell deployments. What is needed for the spectrum inventory is a band with advantageous propagation qualities that can be devoted entirely to small cell use which Band n53 can provide. Band n53 can also act as a traffic channel or as an anchor for other licensed or unlicensed bands in 5G networks, allowing rapid and economical deployment of a licensed spectrum band.”

About Globalstar, Inc.



Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar allows businesses to streamline operations by connecting people to their devices, supplying personal safety and communication, and automating data to more easily monitor and manage mobile assets via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company’s Commercial IoT product portfolio includes the industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Simplex satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line of personal safety, asset and communication devices, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based back office solution. Completing the satellite product suite are Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2® Satellite Wi-Fi Hotspot, with all product solutions offering a variety of data service plans. Learn more at Globalstar.com.

Contacts

USA Public Relations / General Media Inquiries:



Denise Davila



Email: denise.davila@globalstar.com

Phone: +1-985-335-1538