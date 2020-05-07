Glu Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue up 12% year over year to $107.3 million

Bookings grew 15% year over year to $106.5 million

Record quarterly bookings from Design Home

Highest first quarter bookings in the Tap Sports Baseball franchise’s history

franchise’s history Successfully launched Disney Sorcerer’s Arena and Tap Sports Baseball 2020

and Extended Kim Kardashian: Hollywood license through 2023

license through 2023 Company raises 2020 full year bookings guidance to a range of $490 million to $500 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading global developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company also provided an outlook for its financial performance in the second quarter and raised its financial guidance for the full year 2020.

Nick Earl, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “As we go through these unprecedented times, the mobile gaming industry is providing interactive social entertainment in the shelter-in-place environment. We have been successfully operating our business with no disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in March, we launched Tap Sports Baseball 2020, the latest version of our very successful baseball franchise, and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, which is off to a great start. We also saw improved performances from Diner DASH Adventures and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the quarter, which when added to the strong early results we have seen in Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, and combined with our three proven Growth Games, puts us in a great position to significantly stack bookings and scale our business. While the second half of the year brings an unusually high level of uncertainty, we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our improved outlook for the full year 2020.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended in millions, except per share data March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenue $107.3 $95.9 Gross margin 64.7% 64.0% Net income/(loss) ($8.3) $0.7 Net income/(loss) per share – basic and diluted ($0.06) $0.00 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 149.6 144.4 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 149.6 159.4 Cash used in operations excluding royalty advances ($7.2) ($1.9) Cash paid for royalty advances that are included in cash used in operations ($9.7) ($0.5) Cash and cash equivalents $114.7 $93.2

Additional Financial Information Three Months Ended Guidance provided for three



months ended



March 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Low High Bookings $106.5 $92.6 $93.0 $95.0 Platform commissions, excluding any impact of deferred platform commissions * $28.5 $24.0 $24.7 $25.3 Royalties, excluding any impact of deferred royalties* $6.4 $6.0 $5.0 $5.1 Hosting costs $1.9 $1.5 $1.8 $1.8 User acquisition and marketing expenses $35.6 $23.0 $30.5 $31.3 Adjusted other operating expenses* $36.9 $30.5 $33.8 $34.0 Depreciation $1.3 $1.1 $1.0 $1.0

* Platform commissions, excluding any impact of deferred platform commissions, Royalties, excluding any impact of deferred royalties, and Adjusted other operating expenses are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial items should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP financial items to the most directly comparable financial items based on GAAP are provided in GAAP to Adjusted results reconciliation table.

“We significantly increased our planned user acquisition investment in the first quarter, while exceeding our bookings and bottom-line guidance,” said Eric R. Ludwig, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “The combination of higher user engagement and a more favorable customer acquisition environment has accelerated our Growth Game strategy, driving significantly higher momentum across our business. Our liquid and debt free balance sheet with $115 million in cash at the end of the first quarter provides financial flexibility and supports our growth plans. As we enter the second half of 2020, our plan is to continue to carefully balance our investment spend with bottom line flow through. We are confident that this approach will position Glu for favorable near-term results and sustainable longer-term growth with increased profitability.”

Financial Outlook as of May 7, 2020:

Glu is providing its financial outlook for the second quarter of 2020 and updating guidance for the full year 2020 as follows:

Second Quarter 2020 Guidance:

in millions Low High Bookings $150.0 $155.0 Platform commissions, excluding any impact of deferred platform commissions $40.7 $41.0 Royalties, excluding any impact of deferred royalties $10.5 $10.9 Hosting costs $2.3 $2.3 User acquisition and marketing expenses $56.4 $56.5 Adjusted other operating expenses $37.6 $37.8 Depreciation $1.5 $1.5 Supplemental information: Income tax ($2.9) ($2.9) Stock-based compensation $6.7 $6.7 Amortization of intangible assets $0.9 $0.9 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 153.1 153.1 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 163.5 163.5

Full Year 2020 Guidance:

in millions Low High Bookings $490.0 $500.0 Platform commissions, excluding any impact of deferred platform commissions $131.8 $134.5 Royalties, excluding any impact of deferred royalties $31.9 $32.5 Hosting costs $7.4 $7.5 User acquisition and marketing expenses $129.2 $130.8 Adjusted other operating expenses $151.5 $152.5 Depreciation $5.8 $5.8 Supplemental information: Income tax $0.4 $0.4 Stock-based compensation $28.0 $28.0 Amortization of intangible assets $3.3 $3.3 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 154.5 154.5 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 165.8 165.8 Cash and cash equivalent balance At least $155.0

Glu does not provide guidance on a GAAP basis primarily due to the fact that Glu is unable to predict, with reasonable accuracy, future changes in its deferred revenue and corresponding cost of revenue. The amount of Glu’s deferred revenue and cost of revenue for any given period is difficult to predict due to differing estimated useful lives of paying users across games, variability of monthly revenue, platform commissions and royalties by game and unpredictability of revenue from new game releases. Future changes in deferred revenue and deferred cost of revenue are uncertain and could be material to Glu’s results computed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, Glu is unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable effort.

Quarterly Conference Call Information:

Glu will discuss its quarterly results via teleconference today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Please dial (866) 582-8907 (domestic), or (760) 298-5046 (international), with conference ID # 7591323 to access the conference call at least five minutes prior to the 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time start time. A live webcast and replay of the call will also be available on the investor relations portion of the company’s website at www.glu.com/investors. An audio replay will be available between 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, May 7, 2020, and 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time, May 14, 2020, by calling (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406, with conference ID # 7591323.

Disclosure Using Social Media Channels

Glu currently announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Glu uses these channels as well as social media channels to announce information about the company, games, employees and other issues. Given SEC guidance regarding the use of social media channels to announce material information to investors, Glu is notifying investors, the media, its players and others interested in the company that in the future, it might choose to communicate material information via social media channels or, it is possible that information it discloses through social media channels may be deemed to be material. Therefore, Glu encourages investors, the media, players and others interested in Glu to review the information posted on the company forum (http://ggnbb.glu.com/forum.php) and the company Facebook site (https://www.facebook.com/glumobile) and the company twitter account (https://twitter.com/glumobile). Investors, the media, players or other interested parties can subscribe to the company blog and twitter feed at the addresses listed above. Any updates to the list of social media channels Glu will use to announce material information will be posted on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at www.glu.com/investors.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Glu’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial data presented in accordance with GAAP, Glu uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Glu’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by Glu include historical and estimated bookings, platform commissions, excluding any impact of deferred platform commissions, royalties, excluding any impact of deferred royalties, and adjusted operating expenses. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items from Glu’s unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Change in deferred platform commissions;

Change in deferred royalties;

Amortization of intangible assets;

Stock-based compensation expense;

Transitional costs; and

Litigation costs

Bookings do not reflect the deferral of certain game revenue that Glu recognizes over the estimated useful lives of paying users of Glu’s games and excludes changes in deferred revenue.

Glu may consider whether significant items that arise in the future should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures it uses.

Glu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Glu’s performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of Glu’s core business, operating results or future outlook. Glu’s management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Glu’s operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparisons of Glu’s performance to prior periods.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding our “Financial Outlook as of May 7, 2020” (“Second Quarter 2020 Guidance,” “Full Year 2020 Guidance”), and the statements regarding that we are in a great position to significantly stack bookings and scale our business, that we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our improved outlook for the full year 2020, that the combination of higher user engagement and a more favorable customer acquisition environment has accelerated our Growth Game strategy, driving significantly higher momentum across our business, that our liquid and debt free balance sheet with $115 million in cash at the end of the first quarter provides financial flexibility and supports our growth plans, that as we enter the second half of 2020, our plan is to continue to carefully balance our investment spend with bottom line flow through, and that we are confident that this approach will position Glu for favorable near-term results and, sustainable longer-term growth with increased profitability.

These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors should consider important risk factors, which include: the risk that consumer demand for smartphones, tablets and next-generation platforms does not grow as significantly as we anticipate or that we will be unable to capitalize on any such growth; the risk that we do not realize a sufficient return on our investment with respect to our efforts to develop free-to-play games for smartphones, tablets and next-generation platforms, the risk that we will be unable build successful Growth Games that provide predictable bookings and year over year growth; the risk that we will not be able to maintain our good relationships with Apple and Google; the risk that our development expenses for games for smartphones, tablets and next-generation platforms are greater than we anticipate; the risk that our recently and newly launched games are less popular than anticipated or decline in popularity and monetization rate more quickly than we anticipate; the risk that our newly released games will be of a quality less than desired by reviewers and consumers; the risk that the mobile games market, particularly with respect to free-to-play gaming, is smaller than anticipated; the risk that we may lose a key intellectual property license; the risk that we are unable to recruit and retain qualified personnel for developing and maintaining the games in our product pipeline resulting in reduced monetization of a game, product launch delays or games being eliminated from our pipeline altogether; the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2020 and our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://www.glu.com/investors. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading creator of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

COVET FASHION, DEER HUNTER, DESIGN HOME, DINER DASH, TAP SPORTS, GLU, GLU MOBILE, and the ‘g’ character logo are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

Glu Mobile Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue $ 107,274 $ 95,885 Cost of revenue: Platform commissions, royalties and other 36,974 33,270 Amortization of intangible assets 888 1,252 Total cost of revenue 37,862 34,522 Gross profit 69,412 61,363 Operating expenses: Research and development 29,531 26,546 Sales and marketing 42,743 28,105 General and administrative 6,667 6,635 Total operating expenses 78,941 61,286 Income/(loss) from operations (9,529 ) 77 Interest and other income/(expense), net: (65 ) 764 Income/(loss) before income taxes (9,594 ) 841 Income tax benefit/(provision) 1,321 (178 ) Net income/(loss) $ (8,273 ) $ 663 Net income/(loss) loss per common share – basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.00 Net income/(loss) per common share – diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 149,629 144,445 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 149,629 159,423

Glu Mobile Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 114,708 $ 127,053 Accounts receivable, net 42,495 29,304 Prepaid royalties 15,517 15,347 Deferred royalties 5,068 5,067 Deferred platform commission fees 29,007 29,239 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,822 8,629 Total current assets 215,617 214,639 Property and equipment, net 18,667 17,643 Operating lease right of use assets 34,497 35,170 Long-term prepaid royalties 26,502 26,879 Other long-term assets 2,570 2,733 Intangible assets, net 3,871 4,758 Goodwill 116,227 116,227 Total assets $ 417,951 $ 418,049 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 22,709 17,535 Accrued compensation 9,431 11,260 Accrued royalties 11,724 20,802 Short-term operating lease liabilities 3,487 3,528 Deferred revenue 96,826 97,629 Total current liabilities 144,177 150,754 Long-term accrued royalties 26,502 26,842 Long-term operating lease liabilities 36,716 37,351 Other long-term liabilities 16 15 Total liabilities 207,411 214,962 Common stock 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 650,470 634,721 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60 ) (37 ) Accumulated deficit (439,885 ) (431,612 ) Total stockholders’ equity 210,540 203,087 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 417,951 $ 418,049

Glu Mobile Inc. GAAP to Adjusted Results Reconciliation (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 GAAP platform commissions $ 24,756 $ 25,148 $ 24,799 $ 28,122 $ 30,092 $ 28,727 Change in deferred platform commissions 760 (1,109 ) 1,860 3,972 (1,345 ) (232 ) Platform Commissions, excluding any impact of deferred platform commissions $ 25,516 $ 24,039 $ 26,659 $ 32,094 $ 28,747 $ 28,495 GAAP royalties (including impairment of royalties and minimum guarantees) $ 6,784 $ 6,605 $ 6,245 $ 6,643 $ 6,285 $ 6,381 Change in deferred royalties 122 (596 ) 1,071 592 (410 ) 1 Royalties, excluding any impact of deferred royalties $ 6,906 $ 6,009 $ 7,316 $ 7,235 $ 5,875 $ 6,382 GAAP other operating expenses (GAAP operating expenses excluding user acquisition and marketing expenses) $ 38,695 $ 38,314 $ 29,652 $ 34,791 $ 37,904 $ 43,307 Stock-based compensation (7,062 ) (6,807 ) (2,035 ) (4,080 ) (4,461 ) (6,382 ) Transitional costs (598 ) (998 ) (5 ) (5 ) (1 ) (4 ) Litigation Costs (1,217 ) (28 ) 416 – – – Adjusted other operating expenses $ 29,818 $ 30,481 $ 28,028 $ 30,706 $ 33,442 $ 36,921

In addition to the reasons stated above, which are generally applicable to each of the items Glu excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures, Glu believes it is appropriate to exclude certain items for the following reasons:

Change in Deferred Platform Commissions and Deferred Royalties. At the date we sell certain premium games and micro-transactions, Glu has an obligation to provide additional services and incremental unspecified digital content in the future without an additional fee. In these cases, we recognize any associated cost of revenue, including platform commissions and royalties, on a straight-line basis over the estimated life of the paying user. Internally, Glu’s management excludes the impact of the changes in deferred platform commissions and deferred royalties related to its premium and free-to-play games in its non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating the company’s operating performance, when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and when assessing the performance of its management team. Glu believes that excluding the impact of the changes in deferred platform commissions and deferred royalties from its operating results is important to facilitate comparisons to prior periods and to understand Glu’s operations.

Amortization of Intangible Assets. When analyzing the operating performance of an acquired entity or intangible asset, Glu’s management focuses on the total return provided by the investment (i.e., operating profit generated from the acquired entity as compared to the purchase price paid) without taking into consideration any allocations made for accounting purposes. Because the purchase price for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets (including acquired in-process technology and goodwill), when analyzing the operating performance of an acquisition in subsequent periods, Glu’s management excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets to its financial results. Glu believes that such an approach is useful in understanding the long-term return provided by an acquisition, and that investors benefit from a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the accounting expense associated with acquired intangible assets.

Stock-Based Compensation Expense. Glu applies the fair value provisions of Accounting Standard Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation (“ASC 718”). ASC 718 requires the recognition of compensation expense, using a fair-value based method, for costs related to all share-based payments. Glu’s management team excludes stock-based compensation expense from its short and long-term operating plans. In contrast, Glu’s management team is held accountable for cash-based compensation and such amounts are included in its operating plans. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, Glu places a greater emphasis on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such grants. Glu believes it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of its business.

Transitional Costs. GAAP requires expenses to be recognized for various types of events associated with business acquisitions such as legal, accounting and other deal related expenses. Transitional costs also include divestiture related expenses and termination of certain game related contracts. Glu believes that these transitional costs affect comparability from period to period and that investors benefit from a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these expenses.

Litigation Costs. Glu incurred legal costs related to the complaint filed by the former Chief Executive Officer of Crowdstar in the Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Santa Clara against Glu, Time Warner Inc., Intel Capital Corporation, Middlefield Ventures Inc., Rachel Lam, and Jose Blanc. Glu believes that these legal costs have no direct correlation to the operation of its ongoing core business and affect comparability from period to period and, as a result, that investors benefit from a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these expenses.

