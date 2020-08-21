Golf Got Game: PGA TOUR® 2K21 Available Now

Bring the clubhouse to your house and take on 12 PGA TOUR pros in a quest to capture the FedExCup trophy in the ultimate golf sim from 2K and HB Studios

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For seasoned golf pros and rookies alike, your tee time has finally arrived: PGA TOUR® 2K21 is available now for the PlayStation®4 system, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X and Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch™ system* and Stadia. Developed by HB Studios, the team behind The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR 2K21 is a real-deal golf simulation experience featuring officially licensed PGA TOUR pros, courses, gear and apparel brands.





PGA TOUR 2K21 is built around the belief that golf is for everyone. Whether you’re a pro who’s no stranger to the dance floor or a weekend warrior looking to try your luck for the first time, there’s something here for you. Rookies can take advantage of real-time tutorials, tips and shot suggestions, while veterans can master their games with advanced features, including Pro Vision, Distance Control, Shot Shaper and Putt Preview. Tee it up solo or hit the links with friends by playing local and online matches, including Alt-Shot, Stroke Play, Skins and 4-Player Scramble. Taking the social experience to the next level, command your Clubhouse with Online Societies, where you can run full seasons and tournaments while earning bragging rights on the course. You can also create entry rules and requirements, as well as handicap and event settings, to challenge your crew.

The first step toward FedExCup glory is to create your own unique MyPLAYER by selecting from hundreds of customization options, including new licensed apparel and equipment from popular brands such as adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf and more. From there, load up your golf bag with the 14 clubs of your choice and take on the PGA TOUR Career Mode. You’ll start off on the Korn Ferry Tour and go on to compete in over 30 events spanning multiple stages of your career. You’ll also take on a roster of 12 PGA TOUR pros, headlined by PGA TOUR 2K21 cover athlete Justin Thomas.

The PGA TOUR pro roster also includes:

Cameron Champ;

Bryson DeChambeau, a.k.a. “The Scientist”;

Matt Kuchar, a.k.a. “Kuch”;

Kevin Kisner, a.k.a. “Kiz”

Gary Woodland, a.k.a. “G-Dub”;

Billy Horschel, a.k.a. “Billy Ho”;

Ian Poulter, a.k.a. “The Postman”;

Tony Finau, a.k.a. “Big Tone”;

Jim Furyk, a.k.a. “Mr. 58”;

Sergio Garcia;

Patrick Cantlay.

The PGA TOUR Career Mode is brought to life by a broadcast-style presentation with state-of-the-art graphics, dynamic cutscenes and a seamless replay system, all anchored by the play-by-play commentary of veteran golf and sports broadcaster Luke Elvy and three-time PGA TOUR winner turned golf analyst Rich Beem. Elvy and Beem provide analysis and insights, while also applauding your best shots and poking fun at your missteps.

PGA TOUR 2K21 includes the world famous TPC Sawgrass and 14 additional licensed PGA TOUR courses to challenge you, each of which was created using cutting-edge technology to capture nearly every real-life detail of these intricate courses down to one centimeter of accuracy. This process ensures that players feel every dogleg on the fairway and break in the green that PGA TOUR professionals face in real tournaments.

The 15 licensed courses include:

Atlantic Beach Country Club;

Copperhead Course;

East Lake Golf Club;

Quail Hollow Club;

Riviera Country Club;

TPC Boston;

TPC Deere Run;

TPC Louisiana;

TPC River Highlands;

TPC San Antonio;

TPC Sawgrass;

TPC Scottsdale;

TPC Southwind;

TPC Summerlin;

TPC Twin Cities.

You can also trick out your own greens and fairways with thousands of custom options in the Course Designer** – powered by The Golf Club – where you can build the course of your dreams and challenge friends via cross-platform custom course sharing. Everything from clubhouses and skyscrapers to a wide variety of plants, animals and objects is available to bring your imagination to life.

In addition, players who purchase the PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the 2K/adidas CODECHAOS MyPLAYER Pack featuring adidas CODECHAOS BOA® golf shoes and custom 2K/adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat, designed by adidas Golf exclusively for PGA TOUR 2K21, as well as the “Golden Touch” pack featuring a gold putter and driver, along with a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items***.

PGA TOUR 2K21 is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. For more information on PGA TOUR 2K21 and 2K, visit PGATOUR2K21.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #PGATOUR2K21 or subscribe on YouTube.

* Available in digital format for Nintendo Switch™ system at launch.

** Course Designer will be available for the Nintendo Switch™ system via downloadable update at launch.

*** Cosmetic items can also be unlocked by achieving in-game objectives. No additional purchase necessary.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Social Point. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes global interactive entertainment for console and handheld gaming systems, personal computers and mobile devices, with product availability including physical retail and digital download. The Company is home to many talented development studios, including Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, 31st Union and Cloud Chamber. 2K’s portfolio currently includes the renowned BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia and XCOM® franchises; NBA® 2K, the global phenomenon and highest rated**** annual sports title for the current console generation; the critically acclaimed Sid Meier’s Civilization® series; the popular WWE® 2K and WWE® SuperCard franchises, as well as emerging properties NBA® 2K Playgrounds 2, Carnival Games and more. Additional information about 2K and its products may be found at 2k.com.

**** According to 2008 – 2020 Metacritic.com

About HB Studios

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada, HB Studios specializes in creating console, mobile, and PC games. With the release of The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR, HB Studios has shipped over 50 titles selling more than 28 million units and contributed to 21 others. More information about HB Studios and its products can be found at www.hb-studios.com.

