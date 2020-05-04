Idelic Announces Partnership with Samsara

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Idelic, the creator of the Idelic Safety Suite, the trucking industry’s leading driver management platform dedicated to improving fleet safety, announced its partnership with Samsara, a leader in Internet of Things (IOT) solutions. Through this partnership, customers using Idelic’s Safety Suite alongside Samsara technology will have the ability to automatically upload their ELD and camera data to Safety Suite, and have driver information seamlessly push back to Samsara. This partnership will give fleet managers unparalleled insight into their operations and further refine Safety Suite’s predictive capabilities with deeper access to raw fleet data.

“Capturing data through devices that Samsara provides is incredibly helpful in understanding driver behavior. Integrating that data into the wide breadth of driver information held within Safety Suite is essential to gaining a comprehensive view of driver risk,” said Hayden Cardiff, Founder and Co-CEO, Idelic. “Doing so allows fleets to leverage our robust predictive analytics to provide impactful insights into driver risk and inform decisions on how to train and help drivers.”

As a result of this integration, all Samsara-collected driver data will be accessible alongside all other driver data in Safety Suite, giving fleets a 360-degree view of their drivers. Samsara’s rich telematics data combined with Idelic’s predictive analytics can help fleets make proactive and data-driven decisions, preventing accidents and reducing driver turnover before it affects a fleet’s bottom line.

This innovative partnership marks another step forward for the transportation and trucking industry. Samsara and Idelic’s combined industry and technical knowledge will foster new opportunities to improve driver safety and unlock insights hidden within the mountains of data available to fleets today. This partnership will also continue to enhance safety for Idelic and Samsara drivers and all those who drive on our nation’s roads and highways.

About Idelic

Idelic helps transportation fleets save time, money, and lives. The Idelic Safety Suite is the most comprehensive driver management platform in the transportation industry, integrating all fleet data systems into one single data management platform, giving fleets unparalleled visibility into their drivers’ behavior and safety operations. With an industry-leading Driver Watch List that utilizes advanced, proprietary Machine Learning (ML) technology, the Idelic Safety Suite helps fleets prevent accidents, reduce turnover, and lower insurance costs.

For more information about Idelic and the Idelic Safety Suite, call toll free at (877) 4-IDELIC or visit www.idelic.com.

About Samsara

Samsara’s portfolio of complete IoT solutions combine hardware, software, and cloud to bring real-time visibility, analytics, and AI to operations. They serve over 15,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from transportation and logistics to field services, food production, energy, construction, local governments, and manufacturing. Samsara’s growing suite of solutions includes vehicle telematics, driver safety, mobile workflow and compliance, asset tracking, and industrial process controls – all in an integrated, open, real-time platform. Learn more at www.samsara.com.

