Immersion and StrikerVR to Collaborate on Advanced Haptic Peripherals for VR and Gaming

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$IMMR #VR–Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer of haptic technologies, and StrikerVR, the manufacturer and developer of cutting-edge force feedback peripherals, announced that the two companies will collaborate to bring new and imaginative haptic experiences to StrikerVR’s VR and gaming peripherals. The devices in development by StrikerVR will be built on StrikerVR’s advanced haptic peripherals and platform, complemented with Immersion’s HD haptic and kinesthetic technologies.





StrikerVR’s newest controller will bring novel peripheral designs to the rapidly growing consumer VR market – creating sensations for players that mimic a wide range of virtual object and letting users experience everything from the power of a floor-shaking speaker; to the crack of a baseball bat; to the pull of a fishing line. The collaboration enables StrikerVR to expand the haptic capabilities in its devices to incorporate the latest force feedback technology launched in the gaming space developed by Immersion.

“New advanced force feedback and high-definition vibrotactile haptic products launched in the market are inspiring the gaming industry to deliver new experiences with touch feedback technology. Gaming experiences today are defined by sight, sound and touch,” said John Griffin, VP of Products and Marketing at Immersion. “StrikerVR is thinking ahead and building a product that will excite users with its advanced features. We’re looking forward to working with them to expand the use of touch feedback on their platform and change how people experience haptics.”

“Haptics is an important part of making the gaming and VR experience as realistic as possible,” said Martin Holly, VP, and Founder of StrikerVR. “The more that we can do with the sense of touch and haptics, the better the experience. Touch brings it all together and creates a sense of presence. We’ve worked with haptics in our product for VR attractions, and we’re thrilled to be taking this next step with Immersion to bring even more interactivity and presence to new experiences for consumers.”

The collaboration between the two companies is the result of a multi-year license agreement that covers StrikerVR’s use of Immersion’s advanced haptic technologies in its next peripheral products.

Striker VR entered the enterprise VR market in 2017 with the Arena Infinity, a best-in-class VR peripheral that delivers extreme haptics and fully integrated tracking for the high-end Optitrack system, and which is still in operation with many of the leading VR LBE facilities worldwide. Learn more at www.strikervr.com.

Immersion’s gaming solutions include vibrotactile HD haptic and kinesthetic technologies, reference designs, tools, and services for consoles, peripheral, and content developers. Learn more at www.immersion.com/gaming.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics.

