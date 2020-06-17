Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Console and Handheld Gaming Software Industry to 2027 – Market Trajectory & Analytics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Console and Handheld Gaming Software – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Console and Handheld Gaming Software market worldwide will grow by a projected US$7.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. Console Gaming Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.9% and reach a market size of US$42.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Console Gaming Software market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions. As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.6% CAGR. Within Europe Germany will add over US$175.3 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years.

In addition, over US$192.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Console Gaming Software segment will reach a market size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Console and Handheld Gaming Software market.

Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Console and Handheld Gaming Software market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Console Gaming Still Remains One Among the Most Popular Gaming Platforms

Hardcore Gamers: The Prime Customer Target for Console Gaming

The Battle Between PC Gaming and Console Gaming Intensifies

As the Average Gamer Get Older, Strategy Console Games Grow in Popularity

Console Game Giants Look to Tap into the Casual Gaming Boom

Console Vendors Attempt to Enable Cross- Console & Cross-Platform Multiplayer Game Playability

Console Gaming to Receive a Boost from the Ingress of Virtual Reality Technology

Recent Market Activity

Competition

Sony: The Undisputed Leader of the Console Games Market

How Real is the Threat of Mobile Gaming?

Although a Key Factor Responsible for Intensifying the Competitive Heat, Mobile Gaming is Not a True Replacement for Console Games

Piracy in the Console Games Market: A Review

Rising Game Development Costs Jeopardizes Developers’ Profitability

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Console and Handheld Gaming Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (USA)

Activision Publishing, Inc. (USA)

Arkane Studios SASU (France)

Atlus Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bethesda Game Studios (USA)

Capcom Co., Ltd. (Japan)

CD Projekt S.A. (Poland)

ConcernedApe (USA)

Crystal Dynamics, Inc. (USA)

Electronic Arts, Inc. (USA)

Giant Sparrow (USA)

Guerrilla B.V. (The Netherlands)

HAL Laboratory, Inc. (Japan)

Housemarque Oy (Finland)

id Software LLC (USA)

Infinite Fall (USA)

Kojima Productions Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Mercury Steam Entertainment S.L. (Spain)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Studios (USA)

NetherRealm Studios (USA)

Next Level Games Inc. (Canada)

Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Playground Games (UK)

Respawn Entertainment, LLC (USA)

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (USA)

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. (USA)

Ubi Soft Entertainment S.A (France)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Non-Gaming Feature Innovation in Consoles Expands the Audience Base to Non-Gamers, Casual Gamers & Women

Interest Surrounding the Use of Game Consoles for Rehabilitation Grows

Continuous Innovations in 8th Generation Consoles to Spur Opportunities for Growth in the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 91

