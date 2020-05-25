Inseego Corp. to Present at the Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$INSG #5G—Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Inseego chairman and CEO Dan Mondor will be presenting at the Cowen and Company 48th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 3:10 p.m. ET.

There will be a live webcast of the presentation. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s investor relations site at investor.inseego.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

