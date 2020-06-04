Insight Recognized as Intel 2020 U.S. Innovation Partner of the Year

Insight, Intel partnership brings IoT, AI and machine learning solutions to life for clients looking to accelerate digital transformation

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, was named the Intel© 2020 U.S. Innovation Partner of the Year at the virtual Intel Partner Connect conference on May 21.

The Intel Partner of the Year awards honor partners demonstrating excellence in technology, innovation, go-to-market strategizing, sales growth and marketing. Intel recognized Insight for simplifying the use of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence and machine learning. Through its deep partner network, Insight excels at devising scalable, aggregated solutions that minimize client costs, significantly accelerate time to value, optimize workplace productivity and enhance customer experiences.

This includes rapidly bringing to market the Insight Connected Platform for Detection and Prevention solution, helping detect for symptoms and prevent the spread of viruses. The customizable IoT hub creates the real-time visibility to help curtail health risks in public and work spaces while promoting safe social distancing and good personal hygiene behavior.

“ In today’s unpredictable world, the intelligent use of data can create insights where there otherwise would be uncertainty, giving organizations an ability to quickly adapt as their environments and market needs change,” said Bob Kane, senior vice president of U.S. enterprise sales and partner marketing, Insight. “ It’s a huge advantage to our clients to have a partner they can rely on to help them map out the possibilities of data-centric solutions, build and manage the applications that move them forward, and do so with the expertise and deep resources of Intel by our side.”

Insight relies on Intel technology to drive workplace transformation for clients, including remote work and mobility, data center and networking, and education solutions like online learning. As a member of the Intel Partner Alliance Program, Insight also tests and evaluates Intel’s OpenVINO software and collaborates with other B2B partners to fast track market-ready solutions.

Amol Ajgaonkar, senior manager, intelligent applications at Insight, maintains a seat on the Intel IoT Board of Advisors, helping shape advancements in emerging technologies and illustrate industry use cases for the OpenVINO framework, Intel Chipsets and its hardware.

“ As the benefits of IoT become more commonplace, addressing complex challenges in commercial, residential and municipal spaces is now very practical yet still very ad hoc in nature. As we delve into more connected applications across industries and for things like public safety, we’re combining all the moving parts – from devices, data pipelines, processing, storage, security and maintenance – into comprehensive go-to-market solutions that make true transformation manageable,” said Ajgaonkar.

To see how Intel integrates with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™, visit our Intel partner page. For more information on Insight, go to www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT

