Iteris Reports 10% Revenue Growth Year Over Year with Significant Increases in GAAP Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for Fiscal Second Quarter

8 hours ago

GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations of $0.7 Million or $0.02 Diluted Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT–Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2021 ended September 30, 2020. During the first quarter, the company completed the sale of its Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment to DTN, LLC. The results of the Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment are reported as discontinued operations for all periods presented in this release.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $29.3 million, up 10% year over year
  • Total net bookings of $34.5 million, up 6% year over year
  • Total ending backlog of $73.1 million, up 8% sequentially
  • GAAP net income from continuing operations of $0.7 million, or $0.02 diluted per share, a $1.8 million, or $0.05 per share, improvement year over year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million, a $1.3 million improvement year over year

Management Commentary:

“We are pleased to report another quarter with significantly improved net income and adjusted EBITDA, despite the challenging economic environment associated with COVID-19,” said Joe Bergera, president and CEO of Iteris. “The continued improvements in our financial performance reflect the effectiveness of ongoing strategic initiatives to enhance the company’s business model and position Iteris for long-term profitable growth.

“Notwithstanding the current macroeconomic uncertainty, we continued to experience strong demand with the company reporting record net bookings of $34.5 million. We will be introducing enhancements to our ClearMobility Platform in the second half of this fiscal year that will reinforce our market leadership and ability to capitalize on favorable long-term, secular growth trends in the smart mobility infrastructure management market.”

GAAP Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 10% to $29.3 million, compared with $26.6 million in the same quarter a year ago. This revenue increase was driven primarily by a 14% increase in Roadway Sensors and a 7% increase in Transportation Systems.

Operating expenses in the second quarter decreased approximately $1.3 million to $10.6 million, compared with approximately $11.9 million in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to a decrease in bid and proposal activities in the Transportation Systems segment driven by the timing and size of certain opportunities in the current quarter compared with the same quarter a year ago.

Operating income from continuing operations in the second quarter was approximately $0.7 million, compared with an operating loss of approximately $1.2 million in the same quarter a year ago. Net income from continuing operations in the second quarter was approximately $0.7 million, or $0.02 diluted per share, compared with a loss of approximately $1.1 million, or $(0.03) per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Non-GAAP Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the company has included the following non-GAAP financial measure: Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”). A discussion of the company’s use of this non-GAAP financial measure is set forth below in the financial statements portion of this release under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation.”

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter was approximately $2.0 million, or 6.7% of total revenues, compared with approximately $0.6 million, or 2.4% of total revenues, in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings Conference Call

Iteris will conduct a conference call today to discuss its fiscal second quarter results.

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-353-6461

International dial-in number: +1 334-323-0501

Conference ID: 1496063

To listen to the live or archived webcast of the earnings call or to view the press release, please visit the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 11, 2020. To access the replay dial information, please click here.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s anticipated demand and growth opportunities, conversion of bookings to revenue, the impact and success of new solution offerings, the Company’s recent acquisition, our future performance, growth and profitability, operating results, and financial condition and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, federal, state and local government budgetary issues, spending and scheduling changes, funding constraints and delays, including in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and amount of government funds allocated to overall transportation infrastructure projects and the transportation industry; our ability to replace large contracts once they have been completed; the effectiveness of efficiency, cost, and expense reduction efforts; our ability to achieve anticipated benefits from our sale of our Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquired companies; our ability to specify, develop, complete, introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings; risks related to our ability to recruit and/or retain key talent; the potential unforeseen impact of product and service offerings from competitors, increased competition in certain market segments, and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims; any softness in the markets that we address; adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our vendors and our employees; and the impact of general economic and political conditions and specific conditions in the markets we address, and the possible disruption in government spending and commercial activities, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, import/export tariffs, terrorist activities or armed conflicts in the United States and internationally. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, as contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

ITERIS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

September 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

Assets

 

Current assets:

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,623

 

 

$

14,217

 

Restricted cash

146

 

 

146

 

Short-term investments

22,164

 

 

11,556

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

17,810

 

 

16,706

 

Unbilled accounts receivable

10,284

 

 

9,848

 

Inventories

3,193

 

 

3,040

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,163

 

 

2,040

 

Assets held for sale, current portion

15

 

 

1,476

 

Total current assets

73,398

 

 

59,029

 

Property and equipment, net

1,744

 

 

1,835

 

Right-of-use assets

12,035

 

 

12,598

 

Intangible assets, net

5,758

 

 

6,066

 

Goodwill

20,590

 

 

20,590

 

Other assets

1,449

 

 

1,213

 

Assets held for sale, noncurrent portion

114

 

 

626

 

Total assets

$

115,088

 

 

$

101,957

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

$

8,810

 

 

$

8,101

 

Accrued payroll and related expenses

9,006

 

 

7,508

 

Accrued liabilities

4,113

 

 

3,665

 

Deferred revenue

5,003

 

 

4,413

 

Liabilities held for sale, current portion

486

 

 

2,828

 

Total current liabilities

27,418

 

 

26,515

 

Long-term liabilities

11,314

 

 

11,958

 

Liabilities held for sale, noncurrent portion

310

 

357

Total liabilities

39,042

 

 

38,830

 

Stockholders’ equity

76,046

 

 

63,127

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

115,088

 

 

$

101,957

 

ITERIS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Six Months Ended
September 30,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenues

$

16,265

 

 

$

13,795

 

 

$

30,659

 

 

$

28,312

 

Service revenues

12,991

 

 

12,791

 

 

26,597

 

 

23,441

 

Total revenues

29,256

 

 

26,586

 

 

57,256

 

 

51,753

 

Cost of product revenues

9,332

 

 

7,551

 

 

17,413

 

 

16,046

 

Cost of service revenues

8,566

 

 

8,357

 

 

17,617

 

 

15,445

 

Cost of revenues

17,898

 

 

15,908

 

 

35,030

 

 

31,491

 

Gross profit

11,358

 

 

10,678

 

 

22,226

 

 

20,262

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

9,246

 

 

10,678

 

 

17,969

 

 

19,814

 

Research and development

1,134

 

 

983

 

 

2,048

 

 

1,903

 

Amortization of intangible assets

230

 

 

230

 

 

460

 

 

296

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

619

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

10,610

 

 

11,891

 

 

21,096

 

 

22,013

 

Operating income (loss)

748

 

 

(1,213)

 

 

1,130

 

 

(1,751)

 

Non-operating income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

(44)

 

 

115

 

 

(28)

 

 

107

 

Interest income, net

43

 

 

48

 

 

97

 

 

81

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

747

 

 

(1,050)

 

 

1,199

 

 

(1,563)

 

Provision for income taxes

(28)

 

 

(1)

 

 

(62)

 

 

(25)

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

719

 

 

(1,051)

 

 

1,137

 

 

(1,588)

 

Loss from discontinued operations before gain on sale, net of tax

(306)

 

 

(1,136)

 

 

(1,664)

 

 

(2,171)

 

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

11,288

 

 

 

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(306)

 

 

(1,136)

 

 

9,624

 

 

(2,171)

 

Net income (loss)

$

413

 

 

$

(2,187)

 

 

$

10,761

 

 

$

(3,759)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per share – basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.03)

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.04)

 

Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations

$

(0.01)

 

 

$

(0.03)

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

Net income (loss) per share

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

$

(0.10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per share – diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.03)

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

(0.04)

 

Income (loss) per share from discontinued operations

$

(0.01)

 

 

$

(0.03)

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

Net income (loss) per share

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

(0.10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in basic per share calculations

40,989

 

 

40,493

 

 

40,860

 

 

37,397

 

Shares used in diluted per share calculations

41,909

 

 

40,493

 

 

41,708

 

 

37,397

 

ITERIS, INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING DETAILS

(in thousands)

Roadway
Sensors

 

Transportation
Systems

 

Iteris, Inc.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

Product revenues

$

14,135

 

 

$

2,130

 

 

$

16,265

 

Service revenues

155

 

 

12,836

 

 

12,991

 

Total revenues

$

14,290

 

 

$

14,966

 

 

$

29,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

3,083

 

 

$

2,295

 

 

$

5,378

 

Corporate expenses

 

 

 

 

(4,400)

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

(230)

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

$

748

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenues

$

12,480

 

 

$

1,315

 

 

$

13,795

 

Service revenues

75

 

 

12,716

 

 

12,791

 

Total revenues

$

12,555

 

 

$

14,031

 

 

$

26,586

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

2,224

 

 

$

1,942

 

 

$

4,166

 

Corporate expenses

 

 

 

 

(5,149)

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

(230)

 

Operating loss

 

 

 

 

$

(1,213)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roadway
Sensors

 

Transportation
Systems

 

Iteris, Inc.

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

Product revenues

$

27,286

 

 

$

3,373

 

 

$

30,659

 

Service revenues

240

 

 

26,357

 

 

26,597

 

Total revenues

$

27,526

 

 

$

29,730

 

 

$

57,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

6,194

 

 

$

4,559

 

 

$

10,753

 

Corporate expenses

 

 

 

 

(8,544)

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

(460)

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

 

(619)

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

$

1,130

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenues

$

25,251

 

 

$

3,061

 

 

$

28,312

 

Service revenues

112

 

 

23,329

 

 

23,441

 

Total revenues

$

25,363

 

 

$

26,390

 

 

$

51,753

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

$

4,556

 

 

$

3,508

 

 

$

8,064

 

Corporate expenses

 

 

 

 

(9,519)

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

(296)

 

Operating loss

 

 

 

 

$

(1,751)

 

ITERIS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, the company has included the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release: Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”).

When viewed with our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and accompanying reconciliations, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to clarify and enhance the understanding of the factors and trends affecting our past performance and future prospects. We define this measure, explain how it is calculated and provide reconciliations of this measure to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table below. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. This is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as measures of our liquidity. The presentation of this measure should not be interpreted to mean that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

We use the Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP operating performance measure internally as a complementary financial measure to evaluate the performance and trends of our businesses. We present Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios, as applicable, because we believe that measures such as these provide useful information with respect to our ability to meet our operating commitments.

Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

  • They do not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
  • They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows;
  • They do not reflect the impact on earnings of charges resulting from matters unrelated to our ongoing operations; and
  • Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently from us, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental information. See our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in this Press Release. However, in spite of the above limitations, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and the related financial ratios are useful to an investor in evaluating our results of operations because these measures:

  • Are widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such terms, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;
  • Help investors to evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure from our operating performance; and
  • Are used by our management team for various other purposes in presentations to our Board of Directors as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

The following financial items have been added back to or subtracted from our net income when calculating Adjusted EBITDA:

  • Interest expense may be useful to investors for determining current cash flow;
  • Income tax expense may be useful to investors because it represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred taxes during the period, and may reduce cash flow available for use in our business;
  • Depreciation may be useful to investors because it generally represents the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations;
  • Amortization expense may be useful to investors because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of product rights;
  • Stock-based compensation may be useful to our investors for determining current cash flow;
  • Restructuring charges may be useful to our investors in evaluating our core operating performance; and
  • Acquisition costs may be useful to our investors in evaluating our core operating performance.

Reconciliations of net income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA and the presentation of Adjusted EBIDTA as a percentage of net revenues were as follows:

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Six Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

(In Thousands)

 

(In Thousands)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

719

 

$

(1,051)

 

$

1,137

 

$

(1,588)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

28

 

1

 

62

 

25

Depreciation expense

182

 

203

 

367

 

380

Amortization expense

363

 

336

 

724

 

499

Stock-based compensation

667

 

704

 

1,331

 

1,218

Other adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

619

 

Acquisition costs

 

440

 

 

596

Total adjustments

1,240

 

1,684

 

3,103

 

2,718

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,959

 

$

633

 

$

4,240

 

$

1,130

Percentage of total revenues

6.7

%

 

2.4

%

 

7.4

%

 

2.2

%

 

 

Contacts

Iteris Contact
Douglas Groves ​​​​​​​

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (949) 270-9643

Email: dgroves@iteris.com

Investor Relations
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Tel: (213) 277-5550

Email: iti@mkr-group.com

