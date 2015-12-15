Iteris Unveils New Software-Enabled Managed Service for Smart Mobility Infrastructures

VantageCare Provides Continuous Intersection Monitoring and Optimization to Transportation Agencies

Iteris’ VantageCare augments transportation agencies’ existing traffic management and maintenance operations to improve intersection performance and safety

By virtualizing certain agency processes, VantageCare provides a highly scalable approach to proactively optimize all intersections that are equipped with Iteris detection systems

Launch marks the expansion of Iteris’ software-enabled managed services portfolio, a key component of its ClearMobility Platform





SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has launched VantageCare™, a new managed service for smart mobility infrastructures operated by state and local transportation agencies.

VantageCare is a software-enabled smart mobility infrastructure managed service that utilizes process virtualization to continuously and proactively monitor intersections and arterials that are equipped with Iteris’ advanced detection sensor systems.

Transportation agencies using Iteris’ VantageCare to augment their existing traffic management operations will receive data-driven analysis and management reports to improve performance at key signalized intersections equipped with Iteris detection technology. The solution helps agencies proactively identify and address a variety of opportunities to optimize detection.

VantageCare is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility™ Platform, the most complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualizing and optimizing mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of VantageCare, a software-enabled managed service that utilizes process virtualization to enable transportation agencies nationwide to proactively optimize and maintain the health of their Iteris detection systems,” said Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager, Roadway Sensors at Iteris. “With the addition of VantageCare, transportation agencies can augment their existing traffic management operations, giving them peace of mind and the ability to focus on other priorities, as performance and safety are improved throughout their transportation network.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the capabilities and benefits of our VantageCare solution. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services in a cost-efficient manner; our ability to introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings in the transportation industry; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Contacts

Media Contact

David Sadeghi



Tel: (949) 270-9523



Email: dsadeghi@iteris.com

Investor Relations

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



Todd Kehrli



Tel: (213) 277-5550



Email: iti@mkr-group.com