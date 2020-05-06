Itron Announces Innovative Gas Technology for Gen5 Network

Gen5-compatible 500G Gas ERT® Delivers Safety and Value to Itron Customers

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced its innovative 500G gas Encoder Receiver Transmitter (ERT®) module is now available on its Gen5 network. Originally designed for Itron’s OpenWay® Riva IoT network, the 500G gas ERT now connects to Itron’s Gen5 network. This provides Gen5 customers with new smart gas functionality, helping them to reliably, accurately and securely deliver and measure natural gas.

Itron’s 500G ERT module is also able to be read by Itron’s handheld and mobile AMR systems to provide a seamless Itron Mobile to AMI migration. The 500G ERT is equipped with cutting-edge features such as on-demand read and firmware download from the back office, high-flow alarm, sub-hourly interval data and extended data storage. Featuring the latest advances in ERT technology, utilities and cities can store and gain visibility into natural gas consumption data to improve billing accuracy and help increase public safety.

Building on proven gas communications technology, these devices will also continue to deliver the high reliability, accuracy, battery life and safety features that customers have come to expect from Itron. As the 500G Gas ERT Module is available for Itron’s mobile AMR solution as well as Itron’s OpenWay and Gen5 IoT networks, this enables natural gas providers to leverage existing investments in ERT technology while expanding AMI benefits at their own pace.

“As part of many Itron products to be released for the Gen5 network, this project highlights our strategy to bring the best of our industrial IoT technology to the utilities and cities around the world, while continuing to help our customers increase the value of their technology investments,” said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “Safety is top of mind for natural gas providers and with our 500G gas ERT, utilities can ensure safe, reliable and accurate delivery of natural gas.”

“When you bring flexible smart grid and IoT capabilities to gas utilities, this creates immense opportunity to improve gas delivery and make it safer, more efficient and reliable,” said David Green, research manager at Omdia. Omdia is the leading technology research provider that combines the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio with Ovum, Heavy Reading and Tractica. “Utilities can utilize their IoT solution to implement additional sensors and devices to improve operational efficiency.”

The Itron 500G ERT module is commercially available today and is the latest of Gen5-compatible products to be released by Itron, following the release of the Gen5 CENTRON II residential electricity meter last year.

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

