Itron Launches Next-Generation RF Communications Module for EMEA

Itron’s New Cyble 5 Module Advances Drive-by and IoT Data Collection for Gas and Electricity Utilities.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced the launch of its Cyble 5 communications module for utilities and cities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Building on Itron’s proven Cyble technology, with nearly 10 million devices in the field, this next generation of Cyble modules enables utilities to take advantage of extended connectivity options to further advance data collection and billing efficiency.

The Cyble 5 communications module, which transforms gas and water mechanical meters into connected data points, enables utilities to take advantage of drive-by Automated Meter Reading (AMR) and IoT data collection (LoRaWan/Sigfox). This new generation features out-of-the-box extended communication alternatives to help accelerate data collection, notably through fast drive-by capabilities, while also offering fixed network connectivity to LoRaWAN & Sigfox networks. Designed with customer feedback, Cyble 5 includes richer data sets helping meet their operational requirements, better understand resources use and improve customer relationships.

“Agility & standards-based radio protocols are crucial to supporting digital transformation for utilities and cities. Bringing extended communication alternatives and greater flexibility than previous generations, we firmly believe that this new Cyble module will further optimize data collection so utilities can better manage gas and water,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron.

“With the aim of continuous improvement, we are currently testing the new Cyble 5, looking forward not only to keeping the benefits provided by Cyble Everblu, but also adding the inherent benefits that IoT solutions offer to municipalities and water companies,” said Juan José Pérez Palomar, chief operating officer at Global Omnium. “We have just started a test in the field, and it has been quite positive.”

Global Omnium, as a world reference in drinking water supply, sanitation, purification, irrigation and construction and maintenance of hydraulic works with more than 700,000 smart meters managed, has always embraced the opportunity of technology that offers it the vision and mission of improving the service provided to its customers.

Availability

The Itron Cyble 5 communication module is available in France and throughout the EMEA region in Q1 2020. It is compatible with Itron’s cloud-based data collection platform Temetra. To learn more, please visit the Cyble 5 product page.

About Itron

