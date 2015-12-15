Juniper Networks Leans into SASE with Announcement of Juniper Security Director Cloud

Cloud-based portal helps customers transition seamlessly and securely to a SASE architecture by safeguarding users, applications and infrastructure amid network transformation

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the company is continuing its investment in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market with the introduction of Juniper® Security Director Cloud, a cloud-based portal that distributes connectivity and security services to sites, users and applications, as well as manages customers’ SASE transformations.

Technology disruptors, such as 5G and an increasingly distributed workforce, are changing how organizations do business and architect their networks. Enterprises, as well as cloud and service providers, are shifting from monolithic centralized data center architectures to SASE, decentralized architectures that bring services closer to end-users around the globe.

Juniper Security Director Cloud bridges organizations’ current security deployments with their future SASE rollouts by providing security that is managed anywhere and everywhere, on-premises and in the cloud, from the cloud. Benefits include:

Experience-led management to facilitate network transformation. Security Director Cloud delivers a transformational management experience that reduces overhead that is inherent in architectural shifts and distributed security delivery. It features zero-touch provisioning and intuitive configuration wizards for secure connectivity, content security and advanced threat prevention for both on-premises and cloud-based security policy. In addition, a multi-directional sync between cloud-hosted and on-premises management and individual firewalls provides a cohesive management experience that supports a seamless and secure shift to a SASE architecture.

Security Director Cloud delivers a transformational management experience that reduces overhead that is inherent in architectural shifts and distributed security delivery. It features zero-touch provisioning and intuitive configuration wizards for secure connectivity, content security and advanced threat prevention for both on-premises and cloud-based security policy. In addition, a multi-directional sync between cloud-hosted and on-premises management and individual firewalls provides a cohesive management experience that supports a seamless and secure shift to a SASE architecture. Unified policies across physical, virtual and cloud-based security. Customers can create security policies — including user- and application-based access, IPS, anti-malware and web security policies — that follow users, devices or applications as they move to new locations, and automatically apply them. This unified policy construct across traditional and cloud-delivered security vehicles minimizes operational overhead otherwise required to recreate policies from one platform to another and decreases attack vectors inadvertently created by human error.

Customers can create security policies — including user- and application-based access, IPS, anti-malware and web security policies — that follow users, devices or applications as they move to new locations, and automatically apply them. This unified policy construct across traditional and cloud-delivered security vehicles minimizes operational overhead otherwise required to recreate policies from one platform to another and decreases attack vectors inadvertently created by human error. Validated security effectiveness. Juniper provides cyberattack protection that has been validated by objective, third-party testing to be more than 99% effective against network and application exploits, new and commodity malware, IoT botnets and other attack techniques targeted at the edge and in the data center. This includes achieving the highest security efficacy rating at 99.5% from CyberRatings.org compared to leading security vendors for Enterprise Firewall, and 100% effectiveness with zero false positives in ICSA Labs’ Advanced Threat Defense test in Q4 of 2020. Security Director Cloud delivers policies empowered with these proven threat prevention technologies, ensuring quick access to applications and consistent security enforcement.

Juniper provides cyberattack protection that has been validated by objective, third-party testing to be more than 99% effective against network and application exploits, new and commodity malware, IoT botnets and other attack techniques targeted at the edge and in the data center. This includes achieving the highest security efficacy rating at 99.5% from CyberRatings.org compared to leading security vendors for Enterprise Firewall, and 100% effectiveness with zero false positives in ICSA Labs’ Advanced Threat Defense test in Q4 of 2020. Security Director Cloud delivers policies empowered with these proven threat prevention technologies, ensuring quick access to applications and consistent security enforcement. Visibility into threat behaviors across the entire network with Security Director Insights. Security Director Cloud features correlated visibility into attacks across the network by bringing together threat detection information – including detections from other vendors’ products – into an attack timeline, and it enables one-touch mitigation to quickly address gaps in defense.

“Juniper is leading the move into the SASE market with a great management experience, putting our customers and their teams first,” said Samantha Madrid, VP of Security Business & Strategy at Juniper Networks. “With the introduction of Security Director Cloud, we’re able to meet customers where they are as they transition to a SASE architecture by delivering networking and security services from the cloud to sites, users and applications around the world. Security Director Cloud is like ‘iCloud’ for security operators, providing the ‘and’ strategy that enables our enterprise, cloud and service provider customers to transform their networks seamlessly and securely.”

As a security provider, Juniper has gained market momentum with a consistent string of growth and awards, including being named as a Customers’ Choice in the April 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” for Network Firewalls, and by CRN as a Top-20 Coolest Network Security Vendor for the second year in a row. In addition, Juniper experienced double-digit revenue growth in security year-over-year for Q1 of 2021, including growth across all customer verticals. This puts Juniper in a unique position to support customers as they transform their networks and implement a SASE architecture. With the announcement of Security Director Cloud and the recent acquisition of 128 Technology’s Session Smart SD-WAN, Juniper Networks leads the market in successfully converging networking and security, aligning to its Connected Security strategy, effectively supporting both on-premises and distributed workforces and ensuring the best possible experience for all.

Supporting quotes:

“Over the past year, as our workforce became more distributed, securely managing our network across multiple international data centers was a challenge. Juniper gets that challenge and, with Security Director Cloud, we are able to centralize management in the cloud as we move to SASE. Now, we can support a distributed workforce and my team can secure all our locations, users and applications without having to jump through a bunch of hoops. The unified security management solution also helps us address availability, logging and consistent policy enforcement more effectively.”

– Jason Philp, Director of Infrastructure at Beeline

“Juniper Connected Security coming together with Session Smart technology is excellent news for our business. Having started our Juniper journey with 128 Technology, we are happily looking forward to adding their full SASE capabilities to our offering, with both validated security efficacy and AI-driven SD-WAN, that allow us to best facilitate our customers’ network transformations.”

– Mark Marquez, EVP of Technology at Momentum Telecom

Additional resources:

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release concerning Juniper Networks’ prospects, product availability, future products and expected performance, and expected benefits of our products to users, including network visibility and security efficacy, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Actual results or events could differ materially from those anticipated in those forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including delays in scheduled product availability, incompatibility of technologies, the company’s failure to accurately predict emerging technological trends, and other factors listed in Juniper Networks’ most recent report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. Juniper Networks undertakes no obligation to update the information in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release. Any future product, feature, enhancement or related specification that may be referenced in this press release are for information purposes only, are subject to change at any time without notice and are not commitments to deliver any future product, feature, enhancement or related specification. The information contained in this press release is intended to outline Juniper Networks’ general product direction and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Category-Security

Contacts

Media Relations:

Leslie Ruble



Juniper Networks



408-936-2111



lruble@juniper.net