KartRider Rush+ Partners with Hyundai Motor Company to Unveil New SONATA N Line Kart

In-Game Collaboration Now Live with Limited Time Events

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hyundai–Free-to-play gaming titan, Nexon, today announced it has entered into a partnership with leading car manufacturer, Hyundai, adding a new kart to its exhilarating mobile racer game KartRider Rush+. Hyundai and Nexon’s in-game collaboration features exciting content modeled after Hyundai’s new sport sedan, the SONATA N Line available now in-game.





Nexon’s partnership with Hyundai marks the first in-game collaboration for KartRider Rush+ and is designed to provide the gaming community a fun experience on the tracks with a kart modeled after the best-selling Sonata. The partnership includes a new in-game kart, called the SONATA N Line, that features its very own kart plate and balloon displaying the logo showcasing the unique kart.

“Partnering with Hyundai adds immense value to KartRider Rush+, giving players the chance to engage with and race in a kart that is modeled after such a well-known and high-performance vehicle,” said Kenny Chang, General Manager of Nexon America, Inc. “Hyundai is among the most creative and forward thinking manufacturers in the automobile industry and we are thrilled to be able to bring the SONATA N Line to life in our mobile experience.”

In celebration of the exciting partnership, players can participate in limited-time events until October 18th to gain SONATA N Line Shards. These shards can be exchanged for exclusive rewards such as N Line Balloons, N Line Plates, a 30-day SONATA N Line kart or a permanent SONATA N Line kart. Beginning September 28, players who log-in during the event period can collect N Line Shards through item quests, including:

Daily logins

Daily multi-player race

Daily ranked race

Log-in for 7 days in a row

Play 10 total multiplayer races

Play 20 total multiplayer races

About KartRider Rush+ https://kartrush.nexon.com

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net/corporate/about-nexon/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

About Hyundai Motor Company http://worldwide.hyundai.com/

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company offers a range of world-class vehicles and mobility services in more than 200 countries. Hyundai Motor sold more than 4.4 million vehicles globally in 2019, and currently employs some 120,000 personnel worldwide. The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges. Through the process Hyundai aims to facilitate ‘Progress for Humanity’ with smart mobility solutions that vitalize connections between people and provide quality time to its customers.

